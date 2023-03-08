Growth Opportunities for Nanomaterials in Healthcare, Packaging and Filtration 2022: Featuring BIO INX, CorNeat Vision, Goethe University, Prinova Group & More

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Nanomaterials in Healthcare, Packaging and Filtration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine highlights technology developments related to nanomaterials, additives, bioprinting, and membrane separation process that can be used in healthcare, F&B and personal care industries. It also highlights innovations that can help in increasing the efficiency of oil and gas operations. The issue also captures various R&D efforts from universities focused on material development and processing for industrial, electronics, F&B and personal care applications.

The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin-films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Nanomaterials in Healthcare, Packaging and Filtration

Nanomembrane Technology for Fractionating Hydrocarbons from Crude Oil

Queen Mary University of London - Value Proposition

Nanospheres for the Development of Nano Semiconductors

Goethe University - Value Proposition

Biomaterial Mimicking the Human Extracellular Matrix (ECM) for the Manufacture of Implants

Value Proposition of CorNeat Vision

CorNeat Vision - Investor Dashboard

Two-photon Polymerization (2PP) for Live Cell Encapsulation in 3D Bioprinting

Value Proposition of BIO INX

BIO INX - Investor Dashboard

Natural Antimicrobial Additive as a Preservative in Packaging

Value Proposition of Prinova Group

Prinova Group - Investor Dashboard

Graphene for the Manufacture of Building Air Filtration Systems

Value Proposition of G6 Materials, Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. - Investor Dashboard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





BIO INX

CorNeat Vision

G6 Materials, Corp.

Goethe University

Prinova Group

Queen Mary University of London





