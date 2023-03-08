MetAlert Announces the Launch of its Next Generation 4G GPS SmartSole in the U.K.

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), a pioneer in location-sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology products for remote patient monitoring, announced the launch of its new 4G GPS SmartSole in the U.K. through its distribution partner Possum Ltd.



MetAlert’s technology promotes lifestyle wellness and independence for patients who have become more vulnerable due to mild cognitive impairment (“MCI”) and would therefore be more likely to be reliant on assistance from caregivers at any given hour. For over 50 years Possum has been at the forefront of supplying advanced Assistive Technology (AT) and Telecare to help the elderly live more independently.

“We are excited to be launching the next generation of 4G SmartSole in the U.K. with our distribution partner of many years, Possum,” stated Andrew Duncan, Metalert Director. “The U.K. is a very strategic with its advance use of technology, like telecare and remote monitoring devices to bring efficiencies and better patient care to a stretched healthcare system. Possum is a market leader in this area, and we have great confidence in their ability to support our products and continue to build brand awareness and acceptance of the product amongst healthcare authorities and private healthcare organizations.”

“We are very pleased by how well this latest generation of the “Made in U.S.A.” SmartSole has been received by our customers, especially with an extended battery life that can last up to 5 days” stated Phil Iles, National Sales Manager Telecare Possum UK. “We have high interest and demand from our customers servicing the senior space for the GPS SmartSole and look forward to strong business throughout the rest of the year.”

The Alzheimer’s Association, in a lengthy special report providing data for 2022, notes that subtle cognitive changes, such as those in memory and thinking, are often a feature of aging, and about 12 to 18 percent of people age 60 or older are currently living with MCI.

About Possum Ltd

Founded in Buckinghamshire, U.K. in 1961, Possum is today a market leader in the provision, installation, and support of many types of Electronic Assistive Technology. These include Environmental Control Systems, Telecare, Telehealth and TECS (Technology Enabled Care and Support Services). Possum develops and offers innovative and proprietary products and also sources class-leading new technology from third party suppliers to bring to the UK market. With an internal research and development function, manufacturing facilities, a network of highly qualified service/installation engineers and a team of expert trainers, we offer unrivaled reassurance and support to our customers. Possum has a strong established customer base in the National Health Service, Social Services and Local Authorities and also works with reseller partners to make this exciting technology more widely available.

About MetAlert , Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling and licensing products, services and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with movement, cognitive and spatial awareness disorders. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The Company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are outlined in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not rely on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from this document's content will not infringe the rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert. Further, MetAlert cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

