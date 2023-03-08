Global Tobacco Heating Devices Market 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco Heating Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Price Range (Low, Medium, High), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tobacco heating devices market is anticipated to witness a growth of significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

High-end investment by market players to find cigarettes that are less harmful to the health of an individual and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are primary factors driving the demand for the global tobacco heating devices market.

The growing popularity of the online platforms and marketing promotion strategies adopted by market players are further accelerating the global tobacco heating devices market growth over the next five years.



Heated tobacco heating devices are devices that heat processed tobacco leaves which allows the users to enter nicotine into their lungs. Heated tobacco devices use electronic heating elements such as sticks, plugs, or capsules and some heat the liquids to create emissions to pass through a tobacco plug to absorb nicotine and flavor from tobacco.

United States permits sales of heated tobacco products including Eclipse and IQOS. The emissions created from heated tobacco products contain a lower level of harmful ingredients than the smoke from regular cigarettes and scientists can currently access the long-term and short-term effects of heated tobacco products.



Increasing Awareness About Benefits of Using Heated Tobacco Devices Supports the Market Growth



World Health Organization (WHO) describes the tobacco in heated tobacco products are heated without reaching the ignition point to produce emissions containing chemicals and nicotine.

Regular smokers inhale large amounts of toxic chemicals by burning chemicals, since heated tobacco products are made to avoid the burning of tobacco, therefore they pose lower risks to users. Studies have shown that people who switched from cigarettes to heated tobacco had lower levels of exposure to harmful chemicals than those who kept smoking conventional cigarettes.

There is no concrete evidence yet that smoking through heated tobacco devices is less harmful and the market players are working continuously to increase the effectiveness of these devices to boost their market share in the global market. They are adopting aggressive marketing strategies and making use of online platforms to increase their knowledge about the benefits of using tobacco heating devices.



The growing Popularity of Online Channel Supports the Market Demand



The high-speed internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices are increasing the reach of e-commerce companies to different parts of the globe.

Consumers are becoming more aware by reading blogs, articles, and social media posts on the benefits of using tobacco heating devices which are expected to influence their sales in the global market.

Market players are offering heated tobacco devices on online platforms to increase their global presence and boost their market share. They are selling heated tobacco products at prices lower than the market size and are delivering the products to the doorstep of the consumers.

The ease of shopping and the rise in the number of market players shifting to online platforms are expected to propel the global tobacco heating devices market over the next five years.

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies

British American Tobacco Plc

Philip Morris International Inc.

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc.

KT and G Corp.

Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.

Fog and Frog Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Voice of Customer

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Sources of Information

Challenges Faced Post Purchase

Report Scope:



Tobacco Heating Devices Market, By Price Range:

Low

Medium

High

Tobacco Heating Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Tobacco Heating Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ui48is

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.