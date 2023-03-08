Edible Garden Announces Whole Foods Market Plans to Carry Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces and Chili-Based Products

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced at the Natural Products EXPO WEST® 2023 that Whole Foods Market locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will carry Edible Garden’s new line of Pulp sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products beginning in the summer of 2023.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are excited to commence the launch of the Pulp line of products in Whole Foods Market retail locations across their Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern divisions. Expanding into a new product category is a significant milestone for Edible Garden as it moves us into what we believe will be higher-margin products with longer shelf life. In addition, it will provide the brand with added visibility as the product will be located in the refrigerated section, which is adjacent to our products carried in the produce section. The addition of Whole Foods Market as a retail distribution partner represents a further expansion of an already robust distribution network across the country. We look forward to working closely with Whole Foods Market as we seek to further expand our Zero-Waste Inspired® brand, both geographically and into new product categories.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

