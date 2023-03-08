C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Division Receives $169,000 Purchase Order to Install C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant Window Film at San Antonio Police Department

HOUSTON, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a $169,000 purchase order to install C-Bond BRS, a patented ballistic-resistant window film system, at the San Antonio Police Department.

C-Bond’s patented technology and third-party certifications for its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

Patriot Glass Solutions offers two security film products: C-Bond Secure, which includes a liquid glass strengthening primer/window film mounting solution used in conjunction with security film to deter forced entry, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass.

“We are proud to offer an additional level of protection for the first responders at the San Antonio Police Department who serve their community and others who may be inside the facility,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “This order for a police department is an important confirmation of the efficacy of our technology and we look forward to commencing the installation this summer.”

Patriot Glass Solutions protects schools, businesses, and other organizations across the country with its safety and security films. Earlier this year the Company announced that the Texas Education Agency (“TEA”) put forth a proposal requiring the installation of security window film at all Texas schools. More information about the TEA’s proposal can be found in this article in Window Film Magazine. Further, in October 2022, the State of Texas Legislative Budget Board approved $400 million in funding to help school districts replace or improve windows, doors, fencing, and other safety measures.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that look we forward to commencing the installation this summer, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that the TEA’s proposal will be adopted; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 15, 2022, May 16, 2022, and November 15, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.