Vital Farms Recognized for Championing “A New Vision of Capitalism” In Big Path Capital’s 2023 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking

AUSTIN, Texas, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our company (Nasdaq: VITL) was recognized today for championing a new, stakeholder-focused approach to capitalism. For the second year in a row, our President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco made Big Path Capital’s MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking, moving from #7 last year up to #3 on the 2023 list.



Big Path Capital is a global impact investment bank that believes in advancing a sustainable economy by connecting mission-driven companies to mission-aligned investors. Every year, this ranking shines a spotlight on 100 CEOs who are championing “a new vision for the economic system, demonstrating that every transaction represents an opportunity to create positive outcomes for all stakeholders.” Rankings are determined by a Force for Good score that considers a company’s growth rate and annual revenue, and its impact on people and planet, which are measured through B Lab’s B Impact Assessment.

“Vital Farms and Big Path Capital have a shared commitment to the stakeholder capitalism model. It’s core to Big Path Capital’s investment thesis, and their leadership in this space makes this award particularly meaningful,” said Diez-Canseco. “Every decision we make as a business is intended to drive positive, sustainable outcomes for our full stakeholder community – our crew members, customers, consumers, farmers, suppliers, stockholders, animals, the environment and the communities where we operate. This award recognizes everyone who works at Vital Farms and all the stakeholders we serve every day.”

Russell and other winners will be honored at the 2023 MO 100 Awards Gala on April 25th, 2023, in our hometown, Austin, TX. To see the full rankings list presented in partnership with BackBay Communications visit: www.mo-summit.com/mo100-ranking-list/

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

CONTACT:

Media:

Rob Discher

Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Matt Siler

Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com