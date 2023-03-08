U.S. Patent Filed for AI Based Technology as BYND Cannasoft Enters the Multibillion-Dollar Sextech Industry

ASHKELON, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) ("BYND Cannasoft" or the "Company") announced today plans to enter the multibillion-dollar Sextech Industry as its Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments subsidiary filed a U.S. Provisional Patent Application for an additional smart female treatment device for external use. The new artificial intelligence (AI) based device will be capable of treating certain phenomena in female sexual organs. Sextech is a $30 billion industry today, however, according to an analysis report, the industry should grow to $52.7 billion by 2026 with a huge assist from online sales.i The company plans to develop the new AI based device as well as its EZ-G device.



The device utilizes an artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to control the operational parameters of the device based on physiological parameters of the user. The device performs operations including stimulating the sexual organs based on user preferences as well as real time data indicative of satisfaction level of the user monitored by sensors. The patent application covers AI that stores user preference data and uses that data to learn general preferences and current operation preferences. This AI component will collect data on the response to various operation parameters and adjust the user preference data accordingly to provide learning capabilities and fine tune its operation as it gets to know its user.

BYND Cannasoft's believes this AI based device also has tremendous potential to capture significant market share as a sex toy, since the technology behind this patent application has the potential to improve the interaction between human and machine. The AI has the capability to collect data on the user’s response to vary stimulation patterns, determine lubricant dispensing rate, and determine sexual climax of the user by using artificial intelligence and machine learning based on data collected and the previous user’s response. This learned AI is designed to provide the user with a natural experience in a controlled manner based on user preferences and real time data. The device also includes a communication component that uses the data and information it has gathered from its sensors to create custom programs and upload the data to the cloud.

Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft said, "Our new AI based device comes at a pivotal time as most companies are changing their focus to connect with their customers in more automated and personalized ways. Real-time technologies and generative AI are paving the way for how consumers think and influencing the items they purchase. BYND Cannasoft intends to pursue the final registration of its patents and establish a marketing and sales system for our new AI device and the EZ-G device based on B2B and B2C sales."

BYND previously announced it had filed US Provisional Patent Application number 63/297,009 on January 6, 2022 and PCT application number PCT/IL2023/050016 on January 5, 2023 covering the monitoring and controlling aspects of its EZ-G device. The EZ-G device is a therapeutic device combined with proprietary AI-based software that regulates the flow of low-concentration oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system. This process could prove beneficial to pain associated with trauma, complications from surgery or other medical procedures, vulvovaginal atrophy due to a drop of estrogen following menopause, vulvar vestibulitis related to a highly localized burning or cutting type of pain, and cervical cancer. The EZ-G device can utilize naturally derived oils, such as CBD and hempseed, as well as commercially manufactured varieties.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company. BYND Cannasoft owns and markets "Benefit CRM," a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product enabling small and medium‐sized businesses to optimize their day‐to‐day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities, and asset management. Building on our 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND Cannasoft is developing an innovative new CRM platform to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry by making it a more organized, accessible, and price-transparent market. The Cannabis CRM System will include a Job Management (BENEFIT) and a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops. BYND Cannasoft owns the patent-pending intellectual property for the EZ-G device. This therapeutic device uses proprietary software to regulate the flow of low concentrations of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to potentially treat a wide variety of women's health issues. The EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience and the prototype utilizes sensors to determine what enhances the users' pleasure. The user can control the device through a Bluetooth app installed on a smartphone or other portable device. The data will be transmitted and received from the device to and from the secure cloud using artificial intelligence (AI). The data is combined with other antonymic user preferences to improve its operation by increasing sexual satisfaction.

i https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2020/11/30/future-of-intimacy-sex-bots-virtual-reality-and-smart-sex-toys/?sh=43e7996338fa