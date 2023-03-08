Prefabricated Building System Market to Garner a Valuation of US$ 18.5 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prefabricated building system market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period by registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is predicted to garner a valuation of US$ 18.5 Billion by 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the building and construction industry across the globe.



Prefabricated building systems are modular structures or assemblies of various parts and components which are utilized in the building and construction industry. These systems are commonly manufactured and assembled in factories and then transported to the building site where they are installed or used to build construction structures. A wide range of materials is used for manufacturing these systems which include metal, timber, glass, plastics, concrete, etc.

Prefabricated building systems are relatively inexpensive and usually take less time in building any required structure on account of their easy installation process. They can be altered according to the needs and significantly helps to save space at building sites.

Report Highlights

From setting up industrial facilities to building homes and other commercial spaces, prefabricated building systems are drastically becoming a new trend in the global building and construction industry. The introduction of these prefabricated systems has effectively solved the time and cost constraints of the construction industry. In addition to this, benefits offered by skeleton prefabricated building systems such as low weight and volume, cost-effectiveness, and high strength will further augment their adoption.

The accelerated growth of the building and construction industry is attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Furthermore, increasing investments by the government in developing public infrastructure and the global economic boom, is the major force behind the swift expansion of the prefabricated building system market.

Growing awareness among people regarding the effects of construction waste on the environment is encouraging the adoption of the green building concept. This will create lucrative growth avenues within the prefabricated building system market in the future. Prefabricated building systems generate less waste at the building sites, which makes them ideal choices for greener construction.

Recent Developments

Prefabrication building has rapidly become an ideal sustainable alternative approach for the construction industry. It is gradually becoming a new trend for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings due to its various attractive benefits including less construction time, cost savings, and lower emissions.

The majority of people in developed and developing regions are showcasing a keen interest in building their houses by using prefabricated structures like a skeleton and panel systems. Adoption of these systems not only helps them to save time and costs but also reduces CO2 emissions and construction waste.

The surging number of corporate offices or special economic zones, increasing government support, and rapid industrialization are anticipated to push the sales of prefabricated building systems during the forecast period.

Despite gaining thorough recognition worldwide, there are several factors that are becoming impediments to the growth of the prefabricated building system market. One such factor is the higher transportation costs. technical issues associated with prefabrication such as weak joints and poor thermal insulation performance are also limiting the growth of the prefabricated building system market.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies operating in the prefabricated building system market are focusing on developing light and robust structures that can withstand severe weather conditions and generate minimum wastage at construction sites. They are receiving significant support from the government across attractive regions of Asia and Africa.

Some of the major participants present in the global prefabricated building system market include Algeco Scotsman, Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ritz-Craft Corporation, Inc., Lindal Cedar Homes, Inc., and Champion Home Builders, Inc. among others.

More Insights into the Prefabricated Building System Market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global prefabricated building system market over the valuation period. The growth of the region is attributed to the substantial rise in the demand for modular houses across the Asia Pacific countries like China and South Korea and India. This is providing a strong thrust to the growth of the prefabricated building system market.

North American region is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market over the valuation period. Rising preference for modular building, rapid industrialization, urbanization increasing government investments, and the presence of leading market players in countries like the United States are some of the factors driving the North American prefabricated building system market.

Key Segments Profiled in the Prefabricated building system Industry Survey

By Dimensions:

Skeleton system

Panel System

Cellular System

Combined System

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial





By Weight:

Light Weight (less than 2 tons)

Heavy Weight (more than 2 tons)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.7. Regulatory Landscape

3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Prefabricated Building System Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

