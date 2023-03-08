Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size is projected to reach USD 34.03 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an immune-mediated central nervous system disorder. Demyelination, inflammation, degenerative changes such as progressive brain and spinal cord atrophy, and neuroaxonal loss characterize this condition. The increasing frequency of multiple sclerosis has increased the global demand for effective diagnosis and treatment. Governments around the world actively support multiple sclerosis drug discovery and treatment. The expansion of the multiple sclerosis medications market can be ascribed to the key market players' growing emphasis on R&D to produce innovative drugs. In addition, the introduction of new products, the expansion of government programs to increase treatment accessibility, and the rising incidence of multiple sclerosis are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.





Rising R&D and Government Initiatives Drive the Market

Rapid advancements in the healthcare industry, an increase in the number of prospective pipeline drug development projects, and unmet needs associated with MS are some of the factors driving market expansion. Multiple governments and non-governmental organizations, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, UCSF Health, and the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform, are actively working to raise awareness about MS and are funding R&D activities for the development of novel drugs. Consequently, advancements in the pharmaceutical business, increased government financing, and rising investment in the healthcare and medical industry are driving market expansion.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 34.03 Billion by 2031 CAGR 3.7% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Pfizer, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Celgene Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, EMD Serono, Eisai Co. Ltd., Apitope, AbbVie Inc. Key Market Opportunities The increasing prevalence of MS will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the years to come Key Market Drivers Upsurge in R&D and Rising Government Initiatives

Robust Product Pipeline and Increasing FDA Approvals

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. The increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis, the developing healthcare infrastructure, and the escalating healthcare expenditures in the United States and Canada are driving the market expansion. Market expansion is being driven by the increasing concentration of pharmaceutical companies engaged in R&D operations for the development of innovative MS treatments. The reimbursement programs in the United States and Canada are increasing the treatment's uptake. As per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS affects around 291 per 100,000 people in Canada. In the United States, however, MS affects 450 000 people. In addition, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) are actively educating the public about MS symptoms and cutting-edge treatments. Similar to the unmet demands in the clinical segment, the main players are actively working to meet the increased need for highly effective and swiftly acting-drugs.

Europe is predicted to be the second in the global multiple sclerosis drug market on account of the increasing prevalence of MS. According to the European Multiple Sclerosis Platform (EMSP), around 600,000 persons in Europe have MS. The market is driven by increased government support, rising healthcare expenditure on MS, soaring investments in R&D of MS medications and clinical research, and growing knowledge of enhanced treatment alternatives. During the forecast period, the United Kingdom is predicted to hold a large share of the multiple sclerosis drug market. Increases in the older population, healthcare costs, and research and development activities contribute to market expansion. On the other hand, emerging nations in the region, such as France, Italy, and Spain, are projected to grow at an encouraging rate over the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the multiple sclerosis drugs market is majorly driven by a large pool of patients suffering from MS in China and Japan, the launch and approval of new products, and growing investments by leading market players. The government is actively working to develop the healthcare infrastructure and is increasing its healthcare expenditure for the same. Additionally, leading players in the region are engaging in agreements with local drug manufacturers to develop technologically advanced products. Moreover, the well-improved distribution network in pharma-emerging nations is also supporting the regional market.

The Middle East and Africa regions are anticipated to exhibit moderate expansion. In Africa, the lack of understanding regarding MS treatment choices, the high cost of medications, and the underdevelopment of medical facilities are the issues impeding market expansion. However, the rising frequency of MS will generate business opportunities in the coming years. Due to the rising prevalence of the disease in Latin America, the government has been obligated to issue guidelines and recommendations for disease prevention. Government agencies are conducting a number of public awareness campaigns to educate patients on the many treatment options available. In addition, as health expenditures per capita increase, product demand will increase, accelerating the expansion of the Latin American market for multiple sclerosis medications. However, the high cost of multiple sclerosis medicines would hinder the growth rate of multiple sclerosis pharmaceuticals over the forecast period.





Key Highlights

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market size is projected to reach USD 34.03 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 34.03 billion by 2031, growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). On the basis of drug class , the market is segmented into immunomodulators, immunosuppressants, interferons, and others. The immunomodulators segment is dominating the global multiple sclerosis drugs market.

, the market is segmented into immunomodulators, immunosuppressants, interferons, and others. The immunomodulators segment is dominating the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. By route of administration , the market is segmented into oral, injectable, and infusions. The injectable segment is the fastest-growing segment.

, the market is segmented into oral, injectable, and infusions. The injectable segment is the fastest-growing segment. Based on distribution channels , the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment is predicted to dominate the market.

, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment is predicted to dominate the market. North America is leading the global multiple sclerosis drugs market.

The global MS drugs market is consolidated with the presence of

Pfizer, Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Novartis AG

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Celgene Corporation

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc

Biogen, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

EMD Serono

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Apitope

AbbVie, Inc.





Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Immunomodulators

Immunosuppressants

Interferons

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectables

Infusions

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Stores

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Table of Content

Market News

In June 2021 , The European Commission authorized Aubagio (teriflunomide) to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in children ages 10 to 17. The approval confirms Aubagio as the first oral medication for multiple sclerosis in children and adolescents in the European Union.

, The European Commission authorized Aubagio (teriflunomide) to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in children ages 10 to 17. The approval confirms Aubagio as the first oral medication for multiple sclerosis in children and adolescents in the European Union. In March 2021, Janssen Pharmaceutical announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PONVORY (ponesimod) for treating relapsing types of multiple sclerosis in adults.





