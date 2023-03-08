Global Winter Footwear Market Is Expected to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global winter footwear market generated $8.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $13.6 Billion CAGR 4.7% No. of Pages in Report 401 Segments Covered Type, End User, Distribution channel, and Region Drivers A rise in per capita income Increase in the popularity of winter footwear among consumers Surge in population density in outdoor activities such as hiking Opportunities Rising government initiatives

Growing sports activities

Restraints Advertising and selling goods by unreliable third parties Different rules and limits on the leather industry and its goods



Covid-19 Scenario:



The disrupted supply chain across the world affected the leather sector, which had a negative impact on the global winter footwear market, especially during the initial phase. Also, lack of availability of labors had a negative influence on the global winter footwear market.

However, as the global situation started recovering the demand for winter footwear manufacturing also got retrieved slowly and steadily.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global winter footwear market based on type, end user, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By type, the boots segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global winter footwear market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The shoes segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The others segments are also analyzed through the report.



By end user, the men segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global winter footwear market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The women segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses children segment.

By distribution channel, the offline channel segment contributed to more than half of the global winter footwear market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The e-commerce segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global winter footwear market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global winter footwear market report include, Nike Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc., SOREL Corporation, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Rocky Brands, Inc., Norse Projects, Dr. Marten's plc, Danner, Wolverine World Wide, Inc., and Amer Sports Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

