Global Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Size Is Expected To Grow $1.7 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.1%

Houston, TX, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Calcium Aluminate Cement Market By Type (CAC 40, CAC 50, CAC 60, And CAC 70-80), By Application (Refractory, Building Chemistry, Technical Concrete, Pipe & Wastewater, And Mining) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Calcium Aluminate Cement Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Calcium Aluminate Cement? How big is the Calcium Aluminate Cement Industry?

Report Overview:

Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) is a high-temperature cement made from a mixture of limestone and alumina. It is utilized in specialty cement applications that require resistance to high temperatures, moderate acids and alkalis, sulphates, and water. It is also utilized when immediate strengthening is desired. In contrast to calcium aluminate cement, Portland cement is made by the interaction of lime and clay. Portland cement hardens faster but takes longer to reach the strength of hardened calcium aluminate cement. Both calcium aluminate cement and Portland cement must be activated with water and have comparable application processes.

Global Calcium Aluminate Cement Market: Growth Factors

The increased use of monolithic refractories to replace traditional refractories will drive CAC consumption. CAC is primarily utilized in monolithic refractory products with improved characteristics and a variety of installation technologies, including ultra-low cement, low cement, high-density, low moisture, pumpable, self-flowing, and shotcrete (formless) castables. Moreover, product utilization will be influenced positively by an optimistic outlook for the global building and infrastructure industry. CAC is primarily used in building chemistry for self-leveling toppings, sealers, non-shrink grouts, repair mortars, bedding mortars, and other applications.

Government initiatives, fast urbanization, public and private investments, and a rising population are among the key contributors to the global construction industry's expansion and will increase CAC consumption for building chemistry in the next years. However, the chloride chemical attack, resulting in surface softening acts as a major challenge for the global calcium aluminate cement market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.10 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1.70 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Calucem, AGC Ceramics, Almatis GmbH, Cementos Molins, SA, Cimsa Cemento, Denka Company Limited, Gorka Cement, Imerys Aluminates, Union Cement, and Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials Co., Ltd. (DFSM), Henan Suntek International Co., Ltd, ABC Supply Co., Inc. among others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Calcium Aluminate Cement Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global calcium aluminate cement market is segmented based on type, application and region.

Based on the type, the calcium aluminate cement industry is bifurcated into CAC 40, CAC 50, CAC 60, and CAC 70-80. The CAC 40 segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue the same pattern during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributable to its versatility and inexpensive cost in the refractory and building industries. In the refractory industry, CAC 40 is used to make low-duty refractory concretes; however, in the construction industry, it is combined with other reactive minerals to create a binder that can be used to make a variety of products, such as self-leveling floor products, non-shrink grouts, and fast-setting patch materials.

On the other hand, the CAC 50 type segment holds a significant market share during the forecast period. It is produced on a typical rotary kiln utilizing high-purity bauxite and limestone and has a minimum alumina concentration of 50%. Due to its light color and excellent reactivity, CAC 50 is employed not only in refractory but also in the building chemistry industry.

Based on the application, the global calcium aluminate cement market is categorized into refractory, building chemistry, technical concrete, pipe & wastewater, and mining. The pipe & wastewater segment is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is owing to the use of calcium aluminate cement in the water treatment procedure due to its exceptional characteristics. On the other hand, the building chemistry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Different building chemistry items include floor leveling compounds, sealers, quick floor screeds, tile adhesives, bedding mortars, tile grouts, and repair mortars.

This extensive line of goods has Portland cement and CAC as their mineral base. Slag, admixtures, gypsum, polymers, lime, and fine calcareous material may also be included in the blend. Thus, driving the segmental growth over the forecast period.

The global Calcium Aluminate Cement market is segmented as follows:

By Type

CAC 40

CAC 50

CAC 60

CAC 70-80

By Application

Refractory

Building Chemistry

Technical Concrete

Pipe & Wastewater

Mining

Competitive Landscape



Some of the main competitors dominating the global Calcium Aluminate Cement market include -

Calucem

AGC Ceramics

Almatis GmbH

Cementos Molins

SA

Cimsa Cemento

Denka Company Limited

Gorka Cement

Imerys Aluminates

Union Cement

Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials Co. Ltd. (DFSM)

Henan Suntek International Co. Ltd

ABC Supply Co. Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Calcium Aluminate Cement market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Calcium Aluminate Cement market size was valued at around US$ 1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2030.

Based on type segmentation, The CAC 40 segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on application segmentation, The pipe & wastewater segment is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Calcium Aluminate Cement industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Calcium Aluminate Cement Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Calcium Aluminate Cement Industry?

What segments does the Calcium Aluminate Cement Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Calcium Aluminate Cement Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

As a result of increasing cement production, rising demand for refractory materials, and solid growth in the iron and steel industry, it is anticipated that North America will hold the largest share of the worldwide calcium aluminate cement market throughout the period covered by the forecast. There is a strong presence of major CAC players that supply the domestic CAC market in this region. These players include Curimbaba Group, Kerneos, Inc., Calucem, and RWC Cement, among others. The United States is a leading producer of cement, ranking among the top producers with a production volume of approximately 89 million metric tonnes of cement in 2019.

Major international corporations control the expanding cement industry, which contributes to the ongoing expansion of the use of calcium aluminate cement in monolithic refractories for the production of cement. In addition, there has been a notable expansion of construction projects in the areas of commercial and residential construction, as well as road construction and house remodelling.

The United States of America is one of the largest construction markets in the world, and in 2019, it spent an astonishing almost 1.3 trillion USD on construction. Positive advancements in building and infrastructure are among the primary factors that influence the demand for CAC in a variety of applications, including tile adhesives, fast floor screeds, CAC-based concrete, protective coatings, mortars, and other similar products.

In addition, it is anticipated that growth in the Asia-Pacific region would occur at the highest CAGR during the time covered by the forecast. The expansion of the construction industry and growing government measures to generate significant infrastructural growth in the region are primarily responsible for the growth that has been seen in the region. This is notably true in India and China. For example, the India Brand Equity Foundation reports that India plans to invest $1.4 trillion in infrastructure over the course of the next five years using its "National Infrastructure Pipeline." Inflows of foreign direct investment totaling US$81.72 billion in FY21 were comprised approximately 13% by operations tied to infrastructure. In order for India to meet its target of providing a roof over everyone's head by 2022, the country will need to construct 43,000 new homes every single day until then.

As of the 22nd of August in the year 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna programme had granted permission for 122.69 million homes, started construction on 103.01 million homes, and finished 62.21 million dwellings. (PMAY-Urban). For this reason, the increasing number of government efforts in these nations is expected to fuel growth in the market during the period covered by the forecast.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, Calucem, a manufacturer of specialty cement, will increase its market position in the United States by investing US$35 million in the construction of a manufacturing facility in New Orleans. The second-largest manufacturer of calcium aluminate cement, a high-performance material used in a variety of commercial and industrial uses, is Calucem, a division of Cementos Molins. The project will generate about 228 new jobs for Louisiana's Southeast Region, including 70 direct jobs and, according to Louisiana Economic Development, 158 indirect jobs.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence the calcium aluminate cement market growth over 2022-2030?

The consumption of CAC will increase as monolithic refractories are used more frequently to replace traditional refractories. In monolithic refractory materials with improved qualities and a variety of installation methods, such as high-density, low-moisture, pumpable, self-flowing, and shotcrete (formless) castables, CAC is primarily used.

What will be the value of the calcium aluminate cement market during 2022-2030?

According to the report, the global market size was worth around USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.7 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Which region will contribute notably towards the calcium aluminate cement market value?

The global calcium aluminate cement market growth is expected to be driven by North America. It is currently the world’s highest revenue-generating market owing to rising cement production, expanding demand for refractory, and robust iron and steel growth.

Which are the major players leveraging the calcium aluminate cement market growth?

The global calcium aluminate cement market is dominated by players like Calucem, AGC Ceramics, Almatis GmbH, Cementos Molins, SA, Cimsa Cemento, Denka Company Limited, Gorka Cement, Imerys Aluminates, Union Cement, and Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials Co., Ltd. (DFSM), Henan Suntek International Co., Ltd, ABC Supply Co., Inc. among others.

