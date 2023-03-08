Discrete Semiconductor Market to Reach USD 41.9 Billion By 2032; Increasing Demand for Wireless and Portable Electronic Products to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 23.4 billion discrete semiconductors market will reach USD 41.9 billion by 2032. The rise in demand in the automotive sector, particularly in the electric vehicles segment, is driving the discrete semiconductor market. The rapid increase in EVs and electrification has resulted in a surge in sales of discrete semiconductors for developing autonomous vehicle technologies. Discrete semiconductors have also proven helpful for components that withstand high voltages and harsh weather conditions.



For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13332



Key Insight of the discrete semiconductor



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest discrete semiconductor share. Smartphones, tablets, and AI-assisted devices are increasing throughout the region. This is projected to have an impact on the region's market growth. According to the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) US Consumer Technology Sales and Forecast study, smartphone revenue in 2018 and 2019 were assessed at USD 79.1 billion and USD 77.5 billion, respectively. In addition, according to Apple, the business collected USD 28.96 billion in revenue from iPhone sales in the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.



The transistors segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 9.46 billion.



The transistors segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 9.46 billion. According to Semiconductor Industry Association research issued in 2021, semiconductors can be packed with tens of billions of transistors due to the excessive use of transistors in semiconductors' rising market growth.



The memory devices segment dominated the market with the largest revenue of USD 9.07 billion.



The memory devices segment dominated the market with the largest revenue of USD 9.07 billion. Discrete semiconductor memory devices are utilized in various consumer electronics, including high-demand desktop PCs, tablets, laptops, and smartphones.



The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 4.84 billion.



The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 4.84 billion. Infineon Technologies introduced the 650 V CoolSiC Hybrid Discrete for automotive applications in March 2021, which includes a 50 A TRENCHSTOP 5 fast-switching IGBT and a CoolSiC Schottky diode for cost-effective performance boost and exceptional reliability. In addition to bi-directional charging, the combination creates a cost-performance trade-off for hard-switching topologies and maintains high system integrity. Because of this, it is well-suited for quick-switching automotive applications such as onboard chargers (OBC), power factor correction (PFC), DC-DC, and DC-AC converters.



Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13332



Advancement in Market



● In September 2021, Under the slogan "Ready for Mission Future," Infineon Technologies AG opened its high-tech chip production for power electronics on 300-millimetre thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria. The semiconductor group's investment, valued at EUR 1.6 billion, is one of the most significant in Europe's microelectronics sector.



● In September 2020, Infineon Technologies AG will debut its industry-leading 'TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 technology', which is excellent for industrial motor drives, photovoltaics, power factor correction, and uninterruptible power supplies.



● In July 2020, STMicroelectronics will release 26 new Schottky diodes with current ratings of 1-5 A and 25-200 V voltage ratings in low-profile SBM and SMA flat packages.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rise in Demand for MOSFETs and IGBT



The discrete semiconductor market is increasing due to increased demand for high-energy, low-power devices. Furthermore, the market is expanding due to increased demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in electronics and automobiles. As a result, increased demand for discrete semiconductors from the consumer electronics and automotive industries is a significant driver of market growth.



Restraint: Rise of Integrated Circuits



Product manufacturers are using integrated circuits which hinders industry growth. The increasing emphasis on integrated circuits and a lack of technological innovation and development are among the significant issues the discrete semiconductor sector will face over the forecast period.



Opportunity: Rise in Demand for Current



Discrete semiconductors are discrete components used in amplifiers and other electrical devices that demand large amounts of current, such as diodes, transistors, and modules. On a circuit board, these semiconductors are mixed in with the chips. Almost every electrical product contains at least one or two discrete resistors or capacitors.



Challenge: Lack of Technological Advancement



A lack of technological advancement and development in discrete semiconductors is expected to challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the discrete semiconductor are:



● ABB Limited

● Diodes Incorporated

● ON Semiconductor

● Toshiba Corporation

● Eaton Corporation

● Infineon Technologies

● STMicroelectronics NV

● Fuji Electric Corporation

● NXP Semiconductors

● Nexperia

● D3 Semiconductor

● Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

● Hitachi Ltd

● Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

● Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Diodes

● Thyristors

● Transistors

● Modules

● Others



By Component:



● Memory Devices

● Discrete Power Devices

● Logic Devices

● Others



By Application:



● Networking and Communication

● Industrial

● Consumer Electronics

● Automotive

● Others



About the report:



The global discrete semiconductor is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13332



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements, whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com