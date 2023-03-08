New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Ceramics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319907/?utm_source=GNW

The global electronic ceramics market grew from $10.88 billion in 2022 to $11.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The electronic ceramics market is expected to grow to $15.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The electronic ceramics market consists of sales of substrates, integrated circuit (IC) packages and multichip modules, capacitors, ferrites, insulators, piezoelectrics, and superconductors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The electronic ceramic refer to ceramics that can be utilized in the electronics sector as an electrical or magnetic material to produce an electric charge whenever pressed or altered in size of an electric field. The materials for such specific applications are manufactured from specially formed compositions (which are not present in nature) and processed under tightly regulated conditions.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electronic ceramics market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic ceramics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of electronic ceramics are monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, and ceramic coatings.Monolithic electronic ceramics refers to ceramics having features such as fabrication and polycrystalline microstructure, which are used to increase the lifespan and reliability of the material.



These electronic ceramics are used in the electronics, automobile, medical, and aerospace & defence industries for the manufacturing of various components such as capacitors, data storage devices, optoelectronic devices, actuators & sensors, and power distribution devices.



The rise in the automotive sector is expected to propel the electronic ceramic market.The automobile sector is one of the most important economic drivers, with a high level of involvement in global value chains.



This sector’s expansion has been fuelled by significant government support, which has allowed it to create a distinct route among manufacturing industries.This expansion increases the production of related auto components and electrical ceramics used in automobiles.



For instance, In February 2022, An Indian auto components industry analysis published by India Brand Equity Foundation stated that the market for auto components in India increased by 25% from USD 4.1 billion (Rs. 31,116 crores) in 2020-21 to USD 5.3 billion (Rs. 38,895 crores) in the first half of 2021-22. Therefore, the demand for auto components will drive the market for the automotive sector, resulting in an increasing demand for electronic ceramics.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic ceramics market.Major companies operating in the electronic ceramics market are focused on providing technologically advanced products to meet fast-growing industry demand and strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation electronic ceramics technologies into their products, such as piezoelectric material, circuit carriers, actuators, sensors, fiber optics, and others, to provide mechanical, thermal, and chemical stability to electronic equipment. For instance, in September 2020, TDK Corporation, a Japan-based company that manufactures electronic components and recording and data-storage media, developed innovative multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) in its CGA series for automotive applications, attaining world-class capacitance of 22F in 2012 size (2.0 x 1.25 x 1.25 mm) and 47F in 3216 size (3.2 x 1.6 x 1.6 mm).



In February 2020, Kyocera Corporation, a Japan-based ceramics and eletronics manufacturer, acquired AVX Corporation for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Kyocera is expected to accelerate growth through technological development, customer acquisition, and investment implementation to gain market share and aid in developing new items as AVX seeks to expand its product line.



AVX Corporation is a manufacturer of advanced electronic components and solutions.



The countries covered in the electronic ceramics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The electronic ceramic market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electronic ceramic market statistics, including electronic ceramic industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an electronic ceramic market share, detailed electronic ceramic market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electronic ceramic industry. This electronic ceramic market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

