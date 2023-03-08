New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit Powder Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319891/?utm_source=GNW

, The Australian superfood co and Dohler Group.



The global fruit powder market grew from $15.65 billion in 2022 to $16.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The fruit powder market is expected to grow to $22.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The fruit powder market consists of sales of desserts, smoothies, pancakes, yogurt, soups, beverages, baked items.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The fruit powder refer to freeze-dried or dehydrated fruits that have been crushed into a fine powder.They are simple to store, transport, and utilize and last far longer than usual fruit.



Fruit powders can preserve the majority of their vitamins and minerals during the powder preparation process, depending on the drying method used.They are an excellent addition to any dessert, ice cream, shakes, or sauce because they contain no added sugar, sweeteners, preservatives, colors, or flavorings.



They are to substitute artificial flavoring in almost any recipe, especially sweets.



North America was the largest region in the fruit powder market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the fruit powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main fruit types in used for fruit powder are grape, apple, mango, banana, berries and others.Grape fruit powder is manufactured from dried grapes and can be used in place of grapefruit juice.



The powder is combined with sugar and water to make fresh grapefruit juice.Organic and traditional manufacturing processes are used to create the fruit powder and freeze-dried, spray dried, vacuum dried, and drum dried are the technologies used to manufacture fruit powders.



Fruit powder are mostly used in bakery, confectionery, snacks or ready-to-eat products, dairy, beverages, soups and sauces and others. These fruit powders are used in fruit processing, beverage processing, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care.



The increasing demand for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the fruit powders market.Organic products are products cultivated without the use of chemical fertilizers.



Organic food has grown in popularity recently due to its numerous health advantages.These naturally cultivated fruits, vegetables, eggs, or meat aid in developing our immune systems.



Fruit powder helps in adding flavors to organic food products.For instance, according to a report by Soil Association, in the year 2021, the organic food sales in the UK increased by 15% over the previous year.



Similarly, according to Better Health Channel, it is a part of digital strategy and services unit in the Victorian government, Australia, the organic food demand is increasing at a pace of 20–30% each year. Therefore, the increasing demand for organic products is driving the growth of the fruit powders market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the fruit powder market.Prebiotic food powders are gaining traction in the market.



Prebiotics are plant fibers that have been modified and serve as fertilizers, encouraging the development of beneficial microorganisms in the stomach.Many vegetables and fruits contains prebiotics, mostly those are high in complex carbohydrates like resistant starch and fiber.



In July 2021, Taiyo, a German natural dietary fiber expert, and Asiros, a Danish fruit powders firm, collaborated to create and commercialize two high-fiber fruit powder lines for the stomach. The partnership combines the firms’ expertise in natural plant-based premium ingredients.



In November 2021, Batory Foods, a US-based food ingredients distributor company offering products including fruit powder acquired DMH Ingredients and its sister company Naturestock Foods, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Batory Foods to expands its ingredient portfolio and strengthen its position for new customers in a variety of food and beverage niches.



DMH Ingredients is a US-based company offering food and beverage ingredients such as Fruit powder and concentrate, sweeteners, dehydrated fruits and vegetables and glycerin and others.



The countries covered in the fruit powder market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fruit powder market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fruit powder market statistics, including fruit powder industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an fruit powder market share, detailed fruit powder market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fruit powder industry. This fruit powder market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319891/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________