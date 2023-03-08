Toro Corp. Announces Availability of its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toro Corp (NASDAQ: TORO), (“Toro” or the “Company”), an international energy transportation services company, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.torocorp.com, in the “Investors” section under “Annual reports.” Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by writing to:

Toro Corp.

223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street

Hawaii Royal Gardens

3036 Limassol

Cyprus

or by sending an email to info@torocorp.com

About Toro Corp.

Toro Corp. is an international energy transportation services company with a fleet of tanker vessels that carry crude oil and petroleum products worldwide.

Toro Corp. owns a fleet of 8 tankers, with an aggregate capacity of 0.7 million dwt, consisting of 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 Handysize tankers.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.torocorp.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis

Toro Corp.

Email: info@torocorp.com