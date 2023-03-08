Ceapro Announces Data from Research Collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation to be Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Wound Healing American Society

– Oral presentation to highlight unique results from pre-clinical studies characterizing the in vivo bioactivity of Ceapro’s oat-derived bioactive products on angiogenesis, wound healing and tissue regeneration –



EDMONTON, Alberta, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that the abstract titled “Application of Avena Sativa Derived Therapeutics β-Glucan and Avenanthramide Accelerate Wound Healing in Mice Via Angiogenic and Anti-inflammatory Mechanisms,” has been accepted for a presentation at the Annual Meeting of the Wound Healing Society (WHS) to be held at the National Harbor, MD Conference Center between April 26-29, 2023.

The data to be presented springs from the research collaboration between The Angiogenesis Foundation and Ceapro demonstrating that oat-based bioactives beta glucan and avenanthramides have efficacy to reduce scar formation, inhibit inflammation, recruit stem cells, and stimulate angiogenesis.

For more information about the conference, please visit the event website here.

About the Angiogenesis Foundation & Disclosure

The Angiogenesis Foundation was founded in 1994 by a group of physicians, including Dr. William Li who is currently the CEO of the Foundation and a board member of Ceapro Inc. The Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) scientific organization that drives innovations in health promotion, disease prevention, and disease treatment through research, education, and advocacy. The Foundation has experience in developing rigorous, high-impact scientific studies, including in the vascular and immuno-inflammatory arenas that underlie chronic diseases in oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and wound healing, and has presented its results at national and international meetings, and published in top tier scientific and clinical journals, including Science, Nature, Lancet, and New England Journal of Medicine. For more information or to support the Foundation’s research and programs, visit angio.org.



About the Wound Healing Society

Founded in 1989, the Wound Healing Society (WHS) is the premier scientific organization focused on wound healing. A nonprofit organization composed of clinical and basic scientists and wound care specialists with a mission to improve wound healing outcomes through science, professional education, and communication.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

