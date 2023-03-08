New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Electronic Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817612/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Advanced Electronic Packaging Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Advanced Electronic Packaging estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.8% over the period 2022-2030. Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Through Silicon Via (TSV) Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Advanced Electronic Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Amkor Technology, Inc.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- ASE Technology Holding, Co., Ltd.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Ibiden Co., Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corporation
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Microsemi Corporation
- Molex LLC
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)
- Semtech Corporation
- STATS ChipPAC Pte., Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC)
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Thomas & Betts Corporation
- Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.
- TSI Group Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Advanced Electronic Packaging - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale
Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Through Silicon via (Tsv)
Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 8: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: USA 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 10: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 12: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 14: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: China 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 20: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: France 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: UK 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 28: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 30: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 40: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: India 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 42: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology -
Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv)
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 50: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 52: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 54: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 56: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology -
Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv)
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 58: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 62: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 64: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 66: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 68: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 70: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology -
Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv)
Packaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Advanced
Electronic Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through
Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Advanced Electronic Packaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Electronic Packaging by Technology - Wafer-Level
Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via (Tsv) Packaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Advanced Electronic
Packaging by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging and Through Silicon via
(Tsv) Packaging for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.
