It.com Joins the Armageddon Championship Series as the Official Partner, Will Explore the Nature of Intelligence

LONDON, UK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It.com, a domain registry, has become the official partner of the Armageddon Championship Series, elite chess tournaments developed for TV broadcasting and organized by World Chess.

It.com enters the world of chess with the "Intelligent game — Intelligent name," campaign that is devoted to exploring the nature of intelligence. Within the multistage collaboration between it.com and World Chess, top chess players, business experts, and the general public will be invited to share their views on what intelligence really means for them. The campaign will further popularize chess and will invite people around the world to join the game's community. Partners are to share more about the upcoming campaign soon.

It.com domain registry is a project of the UK-based Intis Telecom, a global telecommunications and technology company. With a mission to bring equal opportunities to the digital community, Intis Telecom is shaping the future of the domain industry where innovation and inclusivity thrive. By making domain names within the *.it.com registry accessible, it enables businesses and individuals to broaden their reach globally and strengthen their online presence.

"We are thrilled to enter the world of chess and explore every aspect of the intelligence that is a core part of this wonderful sport," said Andrey Insarov, CEO of Intis Telecom. "We believe that intelligence is a very complex and multifaceted essence, and its boundaries go beyond what we are used to perceiving. And together with World Chess we strive to open up the chess world to a wider audience."

"We are excited to partner with it.com for the Armageddon Championship Series 2023," said Ilya Merenzon, CEO of World Chess. "Together, we hope to explore the nature of intelligence and demonstrate that chess is a game everyone can play or watch. Armageddon, a cutting-edge new chess format, is a fantastic project to prove this, and we look forward to scaling it through our partnership with it.com."

The upcoming Armageddon Championship Series in 2023 will showcase renowned chess players such as Wesley So (USA), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Sam Shankland (USA), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), and others in a season of high-intensity ultra-fast chess tournaments. For the first time ever, calorie-burned data points and heart rate will also be displayed on the screen alongside the moves and the live feed from the studio. The series is set to commence on March 6 and is expected to be one of the most thrilling and widely-watched chess events of the year, with live broadcasts and highlights available on over 30 online and TV platforms worldwide.

For more information about it.com, please visit the website at https://get.it.com.

The official website for the Armageddon Championship Series is https://chessarena.com/armageddon.

About it.com

It.com is a domain registry, offering the domains *.it.com e.g. yourname.it.com. It is the intelligent alternative to .com. It.com is a project of UK-based Intis Telecom.

Intis Telecom is a global company that has been operating in areas of telecommunications and technology for over 15 years, with access to over 180 countries. In addition to it.com, the company has a cloud-based business messaging platform and also offers a free link shortening service called Cli.co. Intis Telecom is a member of the GSMA, the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), RIPE and has ICANN accreditation.

