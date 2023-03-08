New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621749/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market to Reach $122.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery estimated at US$68.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$122.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2022-2030. Nanoparticles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liposomes segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nanotechnology, A Critical Part of Healthcare Reform

Recent Market Activity

Nanomedicine, Revolutionizing the Basics of Medicine

A Peek Into the Evolving Role of Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine

Nanocrystals Continue to Gain Momentum as Alternatives to

Traditional Nanocarriers

Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve

Therapeutic Outcomes

Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted

Delivery

Multifunctional Dendrimers Present an Ideal Structure for

Targeted Drug Delivery

High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for

Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity

NEM Devices as Drug Delivery Vehicles

Nanotechnology - In Pursuit of Co-Delivery of Drugs

Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark

Nanotechnology Finds Increasing Role in Fighting Infectious

Diseases

List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in

Clinical Use

Nanotechnology Opening New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy

Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology- Delivered

Antiretroviral Therapies

Nanotechnology in Delivery of CNS Therapeutics

Market Outlook

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Alternative Approaches to Conventional

Chemotherapy Creates Opportunities for Nanoparticles

Stimuli Responsive Polymeric Micelles Promise Enhanced

Therapeutic Effect for Hydrophobic Anticancer Drugs

Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co-

Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability

in Targeted Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives

Increased Interest

Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in

Pulmonary Delivery

SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs

Market Challenges

Increasing Environmental and Health Concerns

Limited Success and Scaling Up Issues Pose a Major Hurdle to

Further Advancement

Higher Concentration of Research in Academia limits

Commercialization

Collaborations Assume Importance

Nanomedicine Regulation



