English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

March 8, 2023 at 4 p.m.



Aspo starts repurchasing own shares

The Board of Directors of Aspo Oyj has decided to start a repurchasing programme of the company's own shares based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 6 April, 2022. The shares are acquired for purposes of share-based incentive programmes for key personnel. The share repurchase shall start on 9 March 2023 at the earliest and end when the maximum number of shares has been acquired, but on 31 March 2023 at the latest.

The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 100 000 shares and the shares shall be acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The maximum amount for repurchasing the shares will be approximately 1.0 million euros. The acquisition of own shares shall reduce the unrestricted equity of the company.

The Board of Directors of Aspo is authorized by the Annual General Meeting to decide on the repurchase of a maximum amount of 500 000 of the company's own shares. At the moment, the total number of shares in Aspo is 31 419 779 and the company holds a total of 62 250 own shares.



Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 950 professionals.