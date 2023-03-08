United Kingdom Precision Medicine (Platforms, Tools, Services) Markets, 2023-2027: Extensive R&D Activities and Elevating Prevalence of Cancer Bolsters Market Growth

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Precision Medicine Market, By Products and Services (Precision Medicine Platforms, Precision Medicine Tools, Precision Medicine Services), By Technology, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom precision medicine market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Precision medicine evaluates the genes and proteins which are present in the body of a patient to design a personalized treatment drug to cure the specific disease.

With such discoveries including single nucleotide polymorphism and microarray/ biochips in the field of precision medicine, the market is projected to experience a boom in the upcoming years. Continuous research activities on the human genome are the future of precision medicine and have the potential to upend the medical treatment of individual patients by understanding their genetics, molecular profiles, and clinical characteristics.

The growing prevalence of cancer is further escalating the demand for precision medicine for personalized therapeutics and diagnostics which is positively influencing the growth of the market.



The growing Prevalence of CNS Disorders is Projected to Augment the Market Growth



CNS ailments including Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, afflict millions of individuals across the globe which is primarily driving the market growth. Dementia affects more than 50 million individuals worldwide. Alzheimer's disease, the most common kind of dementia, accounts for 60-70 percent of all cases.

The growth of the industry is aided by an enhancing focus on targeted therapeutics and the development of individualized medical treatment regimens for persons suffering from CNS illnesses.



Elevating Prevalence of Cancer Across the United Kingdom Drives the Market Growth



The escalating demand for precision medicine methods across developed countries like the UK owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and the increasing number of treatment candidates in clinical trials.

This, in turn, is driving the market growth. In addition to this, the rising number of cases of genetic diseases will continue to influence positively the growth of the precision medicine market. With this, the elevating levels of urbanization and inflating level of disposable income are accelerating the growth of the precision medicine market.

The growing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and expanding geriatric population are the major market drivers that support the growth of the precision medicine market. The recent development in technologies including ultra-high throughput sequencing and next-generation sequencing is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the future years.



Extensive R&D Activities are Anticipated to Bolster the Market Growth



The growing number of research and development activities offer lucrative opportunities for the precision medicine market growth. The enhancing focus of manufacturers on the adoption of upgraded technologies and the rise in the number of emerging economies will opportunities for the precision medicine market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom precision medicine devices market.

Thermo Fischer Scientific United Kingdom

Qiagen Manchester Limited

Illumina Cambridge Limited

Quest Diagnostic Limited

Agilent Technologies UK Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Precision Medicine Devices Market, By Product and Services:

Precision Medicine Platforms

Precision Medicine Tools

Precision Medicine Services

United Kingdom Precision Medicine Devices Market, By Technology:

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Bioinformatics

Whole Genome Sequencing

Companion Diagnostics

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Others

United Kingdom Precision Medicine Devices Market, By Application:

Oncology

Immunology

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Others

United Kingdom Precision Medicine Devices Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare IT

Diagnostic Companies

Clinical Research Organization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gq76ri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.