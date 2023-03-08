New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Data Center Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319484/?utm_source=GNW





The global green data center market grew from $57.58 billion in 2022 to $68.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The green data center market is expected to grow to $139.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.6%.



The green data center market includes revenues earned by entities by providing various solutions and services to the data centers to cater to enterprises’ data storage and processing needs in data centers such as assessment data center framework, DC optimization, recycling, financial and resource planning, data center consolidation virtualization, power and cooling management, and IT infrastructure management.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The green data center refer to a data repository with mechanical, lighting, electrical, and computer systems that are designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce the environmental effect.Organizations utilize data centers to handle, store and distribute huge amounts of information.



Advanced technologies and methods are used in the design and operation of a green data center.



North America was the largest region in the green data center market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the green data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of green data centers include solutions, and services.Solutions refer to green data center solutions such as enhanced technology, management assessment, green procurement, recycling, and others.



The data center size included small and medium-sized data centers and large data centers and are used in BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, government and defense, manufacturing, and other verticals.



The growing energy consumption by data centers is expected to propel the growth of the green data center market.Due to the rising digitalization and regulation, data centers are growing up all over the world requiring increased electricity to operate.



The increasing number of data centers is leading to an increase in energy consumption as more power is required to support various data center functions.As the energy consumption increases, it will increase the cost of operation and cause environmental harm.



This will drive significant demand for green data centers that are environmentally friendly options with reduced cost of operations as they use renewable energy to operate. For instance, according to Facebook’s sustainability report 2020, Facebook data centers used about 6.966 million megawatt-hours of electricity in 2020 which increased by 39% over 2019. Therefore, the growing energy consumption by data centers will drive the growth of the green data center market.



Cloud services are a key trend gaining popularity in the green data center market.Cloud services are a range of services delivered on-demand to businesses through the server over the internet, removing the need for internal infrastructure or hardware.



Cloud services also support the existing infrastructure such as a cloud center or facility.Cloud services in green data centers offer the advantage of cloud experience by reducing complexity and maintaining ownership of the data while managing the workload with its functionality.



Key players in the market are focusing on providing or implementing cloud services in their offerings to strengthen their market position.For instance, in June 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a US-based multinational information technology company introduced new HPE GreenLake cloud services to support critical applications in a variety of industries including 5G, financial services, electronic medical records, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC).



These advancements will further strengthen HPE’s leadership in offering cloud services anywhere, in a customer’s data center, colocation facility, or at the edge. This cloud service transforms and modernizes workloads from data centers to a cloud operating model with optimization and security.



In November 2020, Schneider Electric, France-based energy, and digital solution multinational company acquired a controlling stake in ETAP Automation for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to strengthen Schneider’s existing software portfolio for electric power systems.



Schneider’s cloud-based technology platform will be integrated with ETAP’s technology to create the way for green data centers, resilient power grids, decarbonized transport, and energy generation. ETAP Automation Inc is a US-based company that offers electrical power system analysis software used in data centers.



The countries covered in the green data center market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The green data center market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides green data center market statistics, including green data center industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a green data center market share, detailed green data center market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the green data center industry. This green data center market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

