LaunchDarkly Partners with Girl Scouts of Northern California to Invest in 2023 Cookie Program

LaunchDarkly is supporting Digital Cookie online shops in the Northern California region for the 2023 Cookie Season from March 8 through April 23.

A special incentive on March 12, 2023, to make shipping more accessible with a $5.00 flat rate on that day for GSNorCal cookie customer orders.

LaunchDarkly’s marketing and design team has developed media assets to help GSNorCal members promote the cookie program, including providing graphic designs, Zoom backgrounds, social ads, and videos that these entrepreneurs can use to build their personal Digital Cookie online shops.

LaunchDarkly and GSNorCal have also developed a co-branded landing page, ilovecookies.org that will be live from March 8 through April 23; and visitors can use this page as a local search engine to find Girl Scouts of Northern California entrepreneurs that are selling cookies both in-person and online.

“I am thrilled to see LaunchDarkly partner with Girl Scouts of Northern California, especially as their focus has continued to include entrepreneurship and STEM-related education,” said Edith Harbaugh, Co-founder and Executive Chair at LaunchDarkly. “This partnership holds special meaning to me personally as I was a proud Girl Scout for many years growing up; and I learned valuable lessons about sales through selling cookies and management from being a cookie manager, while also learning the importance of perseverance and dedication to one’s goals by achieving the Silver Award.”

There is more than meets the eye when it comes to the common ground shared by these two organizations. Girl Scouts of Northern California have developed impactful programs around entrepreneurship and STEM, empowering their members to embody the same principles found at LaunchDarkly. Similarly, the software company has committed itself to supporting social causes such as GSNorCal and believes in their endeavor to educate and create tomorrow’s burgeoning leaders.

“Girl Scouts of Northern California is grateful to LaunchDarkly for supporting our local Girl Scouts with shipping incentives and digital tools to have the most successful cookie program,” said Bri Seoane, CEO of GSNorCal. “It’s great to see a fellow Girl Scout alum, Edith Harbaugh, build a company on the values and skills she learned when she wore the sash and to support budding entrepreneurs and leaders locally.”

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023 , Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA. Their volunteers, community partners, and staff support over 25,000 girls, including gender-expansive youth, and 20,000 adult members across 19 Northern California counties from Gilroy to the Oregon border through troops, programs, and camps. In Girl Scouts, girls ages 5-17 have the opportunities to make friends, build skills and confidence as entrepreneurs, advocates, scientists and adventurers, and take action as courageous leaders on the issues they care about, including: social justice, racial equity, climate change, and mental health and well-being. Girl Scouts is a place where everyone is welcome, and where all youth and families belong. The program is designed to foster a new generation of leaders who take action with courage, confidence, and character to drive change in their communities and, ultimately, the world at large.

