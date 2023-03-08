“The State of Pipeline Generation Report” from RevSure.AI Reveals 66% of Marketers Can’t Identify Funnel Leakage and Conversion Bottlenecks

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevSure.AI , the company bringing the most comprehensive AI-fueled Pipeline Readiness solution for marketers and sales teams, today announced “The State of Pipeline Generation” research report. Partnering with research firm Ascend2 , 424 marketing professionals across the U.S. weighed in on the state of their pipeline, their approach to pipeline generation, and how they plan to hit their revenue targets in the year ahead.



Marketing executives (65%) have a very positive outlook about their organization's potential for success this year than others on the marketing team (35%), and this could be because they are putting more pressure than they realize on their teams. In fact, 75% of marketers surveyed say they spend too much time in “fire drill mode” addressing questions from leadership about pipeline forecasts and revenue projections. They likely feel this way considering 71% of surveyed say they can’t fully predict pipeline contributions and outcomes.

The Struggle is Real - Marketers Challenged in Successfully Generating Pipeline

Marketers face significant challenges when faced with generating a healthy pipeline, and each of these challenges feeds into the other, creating a cycle of roadblocks to success that marketers continuously struggle to overcome. The top five challenges marketers cite are:

A lack of adequate data to make effective decisions The inability to scale demand gen programs efficiently in order to meet growth targets Budget allocation challenges A Misunderstanding around ideal customer profiles and buying personas The inability to convert buyers across channels and campaigns



“One of the more concerning things we learned from the study is that marketers lack confidence in their ability to convert throughout the entirety of the marketing funnel because they are struggling to predict pipeline contributions and outcomes,” says Deepinder Singh Dhingra, founder and CEO of RevSure. “We know that gaining better insight into their pipeline is a priority for them in 2023, and RevSure plans to help them achieve this goal.”





Pipeline Prioritization is Key for Conversion Success

The marketers surveyed are serious about what their priorities are to improve their lead-to-opportunity conversion rates in the year ahead, and combined it's a holistic combination of data, analysis, and improved communication between marketing and sales teams. The top five priorities include:

43% - Improving lead quality and nurturing

39% - Improving pipeline analysis

34% - Understanding which leads/accounts are converting into pipeline

33% - Improving marketing and sales handoff or routing process

28% - Aligning marketing and sales



Additional Survey Insights Include:

95% of marketers surveyed feel that having the ability to predict pipeline outcomes is important to the overall success of marketing programs

50% of those who can fully predict pipeline contributions saw a significant increase in revenue last year, compared to just 16% of those who cannot fully predict pipeline contributions.

66% of marketers don’t know where funnel leakage and conversion bottlenecks are happening in their pipelines.



The report breaks out key focus areas about pipeline generation, including pipeline reality, prioritizing pipeline insight, how to gain a competitive advantage through predicting pipeline, and how to drive results. Get the full report and analysis of the survey data here . Additionally, RevSure will be hosting a webinar to further discuss the results of the survey; those interested in attending the webinar can sign up here .

Survey Methodology

“The State of Pipeline Generation” research report was commissioned by RevSure and conducted by Ascend2. It sampled 424 marketing professionals across the U.S. The average margin of error is +/- 4.71%.

About RevSure

RevSure.AI is the AI-fueled sales pipeline readiness company that provides companies with unprecedented insight into sales pipeline health and how to prioritize marketing and sales investments. The US-India cross-border venture-backed company, with its predictive pipeline intelligence solution, is committed to reducing the uncertainty around revenue funnel conversations for B2B companies and helping them boost qualified opportunities in their pipeline. Unlike existing revenue intelligence solutions where pipeline generation is an afterthought, RevSure.AI provides a trusted, first-of-its-kind solution that gives B2B companies predictive insights into their pipeline generation activities and what it takes to hit their numbers. RevSure.AI integrates with Salesforce, Marketo, Hubspot, Pardot, LinkedIn Campaign Manager, Google Adwords and Apollo. RevSure.AI’s investors include Innovation Endeavors, and angel investors including Katrin Ribant , Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana . For more information about RevSure visit www.revsure.ai .

About Ascend2

Marketing technology companies and digital marketing agencies partner with Ascend2 to supplement their marketing content, generate leads, and engage prospects to drive demand through the middle of the funnel. To learn more visit https://ascend2.com/.

