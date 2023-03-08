Bloomage Biotech research director discusses female contributions in science on International Women’s Day

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As women are making significant strides in various fields, they inspire others to improve continuously. One such inspirational figure is Ruiyan Wang, who leads the synthetic biology research and development platform and serves as the bioactive products research and development director at Bloomage Biotech. With exceptional professional skills and leadership, Ruiyan Wang has guided her team to make numerous contributions to the research and development of bioactive substances, becoming a beacon of inspiration for women in the scientific community.

“The scientific community needs voices from everyone,” said Wang. “By encouraging an inclusive space, we can accelerate the advancement of society and reach even greater heights not just as scientists, but as people. As a scientist and a woman, I say with conviction that the future is bright for aspiring young scientists.”

On International Women’s Day, Ruiyan Wang discussed her leadership journey. From an early age, Ruiyan Wang demonstrated a passion and aptitude for scientific inquiry. She was among the first Chinese doctoral candidates in synthetic biology at Tsinghua University. Later, upon joining Bloomage Biotech, her innovative spirit opened up a whole new world of possibilities.

Bloomage Biotech believes that women who engage in scientific research are well-positioned to blend technological prowess and user experience with empathy. The company, a world-renowned biotechnology and biomaterials enterprise, has over 40 R&D centres and over 500 R&D personnel. Most of its R&D leaders and personnel are women, like Ruiyan Wang who are experts in their respective fields.

Ruiyan Wang has led the synthetic biology platform and scientific research team of Bloomage Biotech to new frontiers over the years. In addition to conducting extensive research on existing raw materials, the team has also explored and invented new frontier raw materials, achieving progress in products such as hyaluronidase, chondroitin sulfate, heparin, collagen, ergothioneine, and HMO. It has also succeeded in the biosynthesis of salidroside, resveratrol, β-carotene, and shrimp cyanin and verified the fermentation process of high-purity ergothioneine, 5-ALA, vitamin C glucoside, and salidroside, among other substances.

Commenting on the industry, Ruiyan Wang said that synthetic biology presents opportunities for creating new products and reducing raw material costs. "Chinese companies excel at scaling, which means turning ideas into products. Our supply chain is highly advantageous in this area," she emphasized. Bloomage Biotech has the world's most advanced pilot transformation platform, driven by synthetic biology technology, which will obtain more biologically active substances, expand new application scenarios, and promote the industry's cost reduction and efficiency increase.

"Bloomage Biotech has ample room for innovation in the bioactive raw materials field, and we can create even greater value for the world," Ruiyan Wang expressed with confidence about the future.

About us

In 2000, Bloomage Biotech (formerly Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co., Ltd.) was established, and began the production of hyaluronic acid by microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage Biotech has become a world-renowned biotechnology and biomaterial company with a world leading level of hyaluronic acid industrialization. Driven by synthetic biotechnology, the Company is committed to continuously improving life span and life quality, and bringing healthy, beautiful, and happy life experiences to human beings.



