Finhaven signs an MOU with Woori FIS to license its Security Token Platform to Companies in South Korea

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finhaven™ Technology Inc. entered into a memorandum of understanding with Woori FIS, Co., Ltd., a financial technology company of Woori Financial Group in Seoul, Korea at the Woori FIS headquarters. Woori FIS is a company of Woori Financial Group, a leading financial holding company in South Korea that has banking, credit cards, asset management, and financial research institute among others.

The Korea Financial Services Commission recently announced security token regulations and their roadmap of building Korea’s security token ecosystem with their new regulatory framework. Against this backdrop, Finhaven and Woori FIS intend to collaborate to license and implement Finhaven’s security token platform in South Korea’s markets.

About Woori FIS

Woori FIS is a leading financial technology company in South Korea with over 1,000 employees that provides a wide range of software solutions and services to financial institutions. The company’s products and services include core banking systems, card and payment solutions, risk management tools, and digital banking platforms. The company’s solutions are designed to help financial institutions improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customers’ experience.

About Finhaven

Finhaven simplifies and improves business transactions using blockchain technology. Finhaven built the Finhaven™ Investment Platform in its distributed network. Finhaven Technology Inc., Finhaven Capital Inc. (operator of Finhaven Private Markets), Finhaven Gateway Inc. and Finhaven Asia, Inc. are the Finhaven companies. Finhaven Technology Inc. licenses the platform and plans to release the platform’s SaaS products.

