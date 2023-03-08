Global Natural Vanillin Market Growth, Size, Share and Industry Trends

Chicago, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural vanillin market is projected to reach USD 706 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. Due to rising health consciousness, consumer spending power, and instances of food adulteration, the demand for food with natural ingredients and clear labeling is rising in almost all countries. Nearly 75% of consumers are reportedly willing to pay premium costs for clean-label products, according to the Clean Label Alliance. The demand for natural and clean-label products is driven by customers' rising health consciousness, which also drives the need for natural vanillin.

The market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care; the food & beverage applications considered are bakery & confectionery products, beverages, dairy, and other food & beverages application.

The market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The natural vanillin market is segmented into vanilla bean extract, ferulic acid synthesis, eugenol synthesis, and other sources. The ferulic acid synthesis subsegment dominated the natural vanillin market in 2021. Among these, North America was the largest market for ferulic acid. The eugenol synthesis source segment is the fastest-growing segment, followed by vanilla bean extract.

There has been a shift in consumer demand towards healthier foods (containing less fat, sugar, and artificial additives) and more sustainable, made from ingredients that do not deplete the planet’s resources. That is why, natural vanillin is witnessing high demand due to increasing consumer preferences towards natural, sustainably sourced, and premium quality products. Major players in the natural vanillin market have adopted strategies, such as collaborations, and product launches, to achieve growth in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Oamic Ingredients USA is a subsidiary of Oamic Biotech Co., Ltd. launched “Ex-clove vanillin,” which is produced by fermentation from eugenol synthesis (Ex-clove). This product is launched to meet the customers looking for environmentally friendly produced products. In September 2022, Axxence Aromatic GmbH collaborated with Wageningen Plant Research, the Dutch research institute, to drive research in natural flavor substances. Customers use these substances to develop natural flavors for the food & beverage industry and natural fragrances for the perfume and cosmetics industry.

