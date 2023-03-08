RightHand Robotics Appoints Brian D. Owen as New CEO to Drive the Next Level of Growth for the Company

BOSTON, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces the appointment of tech industry veteran Brian D. Owen as Chief Executive Officer. With 30-plus years of experience and leadership in finance, technology, and commercial deployment, Owen will guide RightHand Robotics through its next phase of growth and lead the continued scale-up of its piece-picking business.



“For eight years, the team and I built, hardened, and scaled our product, improving the technology every year, deploying the robots across the U.S., Europe, and Japan and continuing to grow our customer base. Now is the time to build on these foundations by accelerating the scaling of customers and deployments. I’m very proud of this company and I look forward to working with Brian in my new role as chairman,” said Yaro Tenzer, co-founder, former CEO, and now Chairman of RightHand Robotics.

Owen is a six-time public and private company CEO of global enterprise hardware and software companies with experience driving corporate strategy, mission, and purpose, while fostering a culture of trust, responsibility, commitment, and innovation among employees, partners, and customers. He has served in numerous roles as executive and non-executive, chairman, and director in more than 25 technology companies – two of which were public – overseeing multiple financings, IPOs, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and more than 15 exits while working alongside top-tier private equity investors.

Previously, Owen was the CEO and President of Cambridge Semantics Inc., a modern data management and enterprise analytics software company, where bookings grew 300 percent to $24 million during his leadership. He also served in senior roles at White Cup, SunGard, ORACLE Corporation, MapInfo and Computer Associates, among others. Owen earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Boston College and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to be joining RightHand Robotics as the next CEO and incredibly proud for the opportunity to build on eight years of progress that the team has accomplished,” said Owen. “The company’s piece-picking technology is in high demand in the market and I look forward to working with this amazing team to continue that momentum to grow the company worldwide. I’ve led six companies through various stages of growth and execution and have the scar tissue resulting from the many successes and lessons experienced along the way. I plan to apply that knowledge to this role and carry on the company’s mission and vision of ‘owning the pick in the supply chain so humans don’t have to.’”

Tenzer will remain in the company as Chairman to work with the management team on GTM strategy and business development.

Since the company’s $66 million Series C financing , RightHand Robotics has seen major developments in its business and made significant global moves. The company launched its Partner Integrator program , resulting in recent collaborations with leading players like Vanderlande and AutoStore™ integrator Asetec . RightHand Robotics also solidified its automated piece-picking leadership in the growing online pharmacy market with a new pharma customer, Apotea . See how the company’s RightPick™ 3 system is automating picking in multiple workflows for the customer in the video here .

With more growth to come and ambitious plans for the future, RightHand Robotics is ready for this natural next corporate step. To learn more about the company and its executive transition, visit the RightHand Robotics booth N8107 at ProMat 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, from March 20-23, 2023. You can also visit the RightHand Robotics website to learn more.

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. RightPick™ 3, their robotic piece-picking solution, enables retailers to rise up to meet the new realities of online commerce. RightHand Robotics was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

