Global Value of Starter Cultures Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 1.80 Billion By 2030, With 5.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Starter Cultures Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Bacterial Culture, Yeast Culture, Mold Culture, Others); By Form; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global starter cultures market size/share was valued at USD 1.13 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

What are Starter Cultures? How Big is Starter Cultures Market Size & Share?

Overview

Starter culture is a microbiological activity that actually uses the method of fermentation to flavor the aroma of dairy products. Apart from being used in dairy activities, it may include alcohol production and proteolytic and lipolytic activities. The rapidly rising demand for starter cultures market can be attributed to the fastening up of the fermentation process by producing lactic acid from the fermentation of sugars.

The rising trend of consuming foods having functional benefits is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The market is primarily driven by the demand for gut health-promoting foods such as dairy products containing probiotic bacterial cultures. The starter culture manufacturing companies are focused on developing new cultures to enhance the quality of the end product.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Angel Yeast Co Limited

Benny Impex

Biena

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

CSK Food Enrichment B.V

Danisco A/S

Dohler Group

Genesis Laboratories

Lallemand Inc

Lesaffre Group

Mediterranea Biotecnologie Srl

Meiji Holdings Company Limited

Sacco S.R.L

Saputo Inc

Wyeast Laboratories Inc

Key factors driving market growth

Production of dairy-based products to push the market

The primary factor driving market growth is the growing production of dairy-based products and meat and seafood and the rising demand for dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, and others. The starter cultures market size is expanding due to the growing awareness and an increasing number of manufacturers improving the market growth. The lowering of pH that occurs when bacteria ferment lactose into lactic acid has an antiseptic effect on the product while enhancing digestibility and nutritional value.

Cheese starter culture is composed primarily of thermophilic bacteria that support lactic acid production in the industrial production of cheese. Starter cultures market sales are soaring as acid production is a significant factor in expelling water from the curd and helps improve the quality and texture of the cheese produced. As a result, that part of the already fermented batch of sausages was thrown back into the new mix. This process is known as backslapping or back inoculation.

Recent trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of packaged food to drive the market

The demand within the global market for food and beverage protective cultures has been rising on account of the ever-increasing popularity of packaged food. Changing lifestyles and peculiar eating habits of the masses have bought packaged food under the spotlight.

The bakery industry is one of the leading food segments in the global food and beverage industry. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the leading consumers of bakery products. In many countries, baked products are consumed as a staple food or are the main food for consumers. The use of starter culture for the preparation of baked goods ensures their acidification and also improves the taste, texture, flavor, and freshness and control spoilage of products.

Segmentation assessment

The bacterial culture segment is expected to experience growth during the forecast period

Based on type, the bacterial culture segment is expected to experience growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of dairy-based products globally. Starter cultures market demand is on the rise as lactic acid bacteria are used to form cheese flavor. They produce acid during manufacturing while also contributing to the ripening process.

The freeze-dried segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on form, the freeze-dried segment accounted for the largest market share. Starter cultures market trends include freeze-drying to provide improved shelf life for several products and avoid spoilage. Freeze-dried starter cultures are used in the production of cultured milk, buttermilk, cheese, sour cream, yogurt, sourdough bread, and probiotics, among others.

Geographic Overview

Increased awareness regarding weight loss to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest starter cultures market share as there has been increased awareness regarding weight loss and the benefits of eating healthy, resulting in an increased demand for dairy and dairy-based products in the region. The rising geriatric population, coupled with increasing initiatives by consumers to maintain their overall health aids the industry's growth. A trend of growing obesity has been observed in Asia Pacific, which encourages industry players to develop starter cultures catering to the local tastes of consumers in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Starter Cultures Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Bacterial Culture, Yeast Culture, Mold Culture, Others); By Form; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/starter-cultures-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Starter Cultures Market report based on type, form, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Bacterial Culture

Yeast Culture

Mould Culture

Others

By Form Outlook

Frozen

Freeze-Dried

By Application Outlook

Dairy & dairy products

Meat & Seafood

Alcoholic & non-alcoholic Beverages

Other applications

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

