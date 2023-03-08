Global Blinds and Shades Market Report 2023: Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blinds and Shades: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Blinds and Shades Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Blinds and Shades estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Roman Shades/Blinds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Venetian Blinds segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Blinds and Shades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Blinds and Shades: An Introduction
- Blinds: A Prelude
- Select Types of Blinds
- Commonly Used Materials in Blinds
- Shades
- Select Types of Shades
- Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage
- Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains Supports Market Development
- Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows
- Blinds: A Sought-After Window Covering
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Developed Countries Represent Traditional Revenue Generators, Developing Countries to Spearhead Market Growth
- Impact of COVID-19 on Home Decor Industry & Blinds and Shades Market
- The Web of Disruption Spun by COVID-19 Has Consumers Pinching Pennies
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Affecting Window Coverings Market
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis
- Opportunities for Companies to Adapt Innovatively
- Competition
- An Intensely Competitive Market
- Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth
- Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades
- What's 'In' and What's 'Out' in Blinds
- Luxurious Fabrics
- Honeycomb Blinds
- Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks
- Repurposed Window Treatments
- Simplicity
- Neutral Colors and Steel Rods
- Architectural Features
- Metallic
- Sheer Curtains
- Space Enhancing Designs
- Floor to Ceiling Curtains
- Cellular Shades
- White Plantation Shutters
- Two-In-One Blinds
- Broader Drapes
- Roman Blinds
- Layering
- Other Shade Trends Summarized
- Technology Advancements Drive Myriad Trends in Window Treatments Space
- Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades
- A Prelude into Smart Shades Evolution
- Manufacturers Focus on Offering Automated Blinds and Shades
- Popularity of Home Automation Solutions: Opportunity for Automated Window Treatments
- Electric Shades Add New Dimensions to Window Treatments
- Latest Trends in Smart Motorized Window Treatments
- Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Augurs Well for Cellular Blinds
- Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades
- Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds
- Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction
- Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures
- Low Maintenance Needs Present Shutters and Blinds as a Preferred Window Treatment Option
- Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- New Direct-to-Customer Approach for DIY Window Treatments
- Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour
- The 'Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction
- Demographic & Economic Trends Impact Market Prospects
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization
- Innovations and Advancements
- Smart Blinds and Shades
- A Glance at Select Innovative Smart Blinds
- IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds
- Windows with In-built Blinds
- Top Down-Bottom Up Shades
- Cordless Treatments for Child Safety
- Horizontal Blinds
- Window Films
- Sliding Panels
- Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades
