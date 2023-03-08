Global Blinds and Shades Market Report 2023: Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blinds and Shades: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Blinds and Shades Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Blinds and Shades estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Roman Shades/Blinds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Venetian Blinds segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Blinds and Shades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 628 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Blinds and Shades: An Introduction

Blinds: A Prelude

Select Types of Blinds

Commonly Used Materials in Blinds

Shades

Select Types of Shades

Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage

Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains Supports Market Development

Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows

Blinds: A Sought-After Window Covering

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Developed Countries Represent Traditional Revenue Generators, Developing Countries to Spearhead Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Home Decor Industry & Blinds and Shades Market

The Web of Disruption Spun by COVID-19 Has Consumers Pinching Pennies

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in Construction Industry, Affecting Window Coverings Market

Supply Chain Disruptions

Companies to Gear up to Face the Crisis

Opportunities for Companies to Adapt Innovatively

Competition

An Intensely Competitive Market

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments to Support Market Growth

Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades

What's 'In' and What's 'Out' in Blinds

Luxurious Fabrics

Honeycomb Blinds

Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks

Repurposed Window Treatments

Simplicity

Neutral Colors and Steel Rods

Architectural Features

Metallic

Sheer Curtains

Space Enhancing Designs

Floor to Ceiling Curtains

Cellular Shades

White Plantation Shutters

Two-In-One Blinds

Broader Drapes

Roman Blinds

Layering

Other Shade Trends Summarized

Technology Advancements Drive Myriad Trends in Window Treatments Space

Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades

A Prelude into Smart Shades Evolution

Manufacturers Focus on Offering Automated Blinds and Shades

Popularity of Home Automation Solutions: Opportunity for Automated Window Treatments

Electric Shades Add New Dimensions to Window Treatments

Latest Trends in Smart Motorized Window Treatments

Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Augurs Well for Cellular Blinds

Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades

Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds

Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction

Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures

Low Maintenance Needs Present Shutters and Blinds as a Preferred Window Treatment Option

Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand

Advantages and Disadvantages

New Direct-to-Customer Approach for DIY Window Treatments

Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour

The 'Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction

Demographic & Economic Trends Impact Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Innovations and Advancements

Smart Blinds and Shades

A Glance at Select Innovative Smart Blinds

IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds

Windows with In-built Blinds

Top Down-Bottom Up Shades

Cordless Treatments for Child Safety

Horizontal Blinds

Window Films

Sliding Panels

Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades

