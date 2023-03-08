New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Costume Jewelry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621734/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Costume Jewelry Market to Reach $81.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Costume Jewelry estimated at US$34.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.4% over the period 2022-2030. Rings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.4% CAGR and reach US$26.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Earrings segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR



The Costume Jewelry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 10.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)

- Avon Products Inc.

- BaubleBar

- Chanel SA

- Gianni Versace S.p.A

- Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

- GUESS, Inc.

- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

- Halcyon Days

- K&M Accessories

- PANDORA A/S

- PRADA

- Roman Research, Inc.

- Swarovski Group

- Zara





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Costume Jewelry - A Lucrative Segment of Fashion Industry

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

A Snapshot on Market Characteristics

Apparel Purchases Influence Choice of Costume Jewelry

Seasonality and Demographics Promote Demand

Ever Green Costume Jewelry

Jewelry Market - An Overview

Trade Statistics

Costume Jewelry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avon Products, Inc. (UK)

BaubleBar (USA)

Buckley London (UK)

Chanel SA (France)

GIANNI VERSACE S.p.A (Italy)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)

Gucci Group NV (Italy)

Guess, Inc. (USA)

Halcyon Days (UK)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)

H. Stern S.A (Brazil)

K&M Accessories (USA)

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (France)

PANDORA A/S (Denmark)

PRADA (Italy)

Roman Research, Inc. (USA)

Swarovski Group (Austria)

Zara (Spain)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bold Jewelry - An Overriding Trend of Late

Technology Brings About a Transformation of the Jewelry Industry

Fashion Meets Functionality with Wearable Technology

Select Fashionable Wearable Techs

Augmented Reality Brings in a Revolution in Jewelry Shopping

Luxury Brands Woo Customers with High-End Costume Jewelry

Fashion Trends Dictate New Jewelry Designs

Blending Metals And Materials - An ongoing Trend

Self- Purchasing Spurs Lifestyle Brands to Offer Costume Jewelry

3D Printing Simplifies Jewelry Making

Costume Jewelry Makers Turn to New Materials

Favorable Demographic Trends Spur Market Opportunities

Women - The Largest Consumer Base

Rising Working Women Population Boosts Demand for High End

Costume Jewelry

Men Embrace Costume Jewelry

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Growing Middle Class Population to Promote Market Expansion

Improving Standards of Living in Developing Countries

Consumer Spending and Economic Scenario

Artificial Jewelry Raises Environmental/Health Concerns

Heavy Metal Contamination Continues to Remain a Cause for Concern

Channels of Distribution

Branding

Brick & Mortar Stores Continue to be a Major Draw for Costume

Jewelry Sales

Online Retailing Emerges Major Growth Driver for Fashion

Accessories Market

Ranking of Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Drives M-Commerce



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

