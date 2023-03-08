New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Transponders Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319476/?utm_source=GNW

The global satellite transponders market grew from $18.68 billion in 2022 to $19.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The satellite transponders market is expected to grow to $25.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The satellite transponders market consists of sales of bent pipe transponders and regenerative transponders .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The satellite transponders refers to subsystems of satellite space segments that transmit and receive signals between antennas and satellite.It employs a network of interconnected small chip-sized circuits to generate a communications channel.



These circuits are built into satellites to offer bandwidth and power over specific radio frequencies. The frequency values during transmission and receiving are varied to avoid the inference between the signal transmissions.



North America was the largest region in the satellite transponders market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the satellite transponders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major bandwidths in the satellite transponders include C Band, Ku Band, Ka-Band, and K Band.The Ku band satellite transponders are used for satellite television and NASA tracking data relay satellite which is used in the space shuttle, and international space stations (ISS).



The services offered by satellite transponders include leasing, maintenance & support. The major applications of satellite transponders include commercial communications, government communications, navigation, remote sensing, and R&D.



The increasing demand for consumer broadband and corporate enterprise networks is expected to boost the satellite transponder market.The rise in end-to-end network visibility is becoming increasingly important as networks become more complex.



In reality, consumer broadband and corporate enterprise networks rapidly reaffirm access to the metro and wide-area networks.For instance, in February 2022, in a report published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), an India-based government agency for telecommunication, in 2021, there were 801.6 million broadband subscribers with average data consumption per user of 12 GB per month, which is expected to reach 900 million subscribers with average data consumption 25 GB per user per month by 2025 . . Furthermore, according to a report published by OECD, demand for broadband communication services has skyrocketed, with operators reporting a 60% increase in internet traffic compared to pre-crisis levels. Therefore the increasing demand for IP-connected devices and consumer broadband is expected to boost demand for satellite transponder during the forecast period.



Technology development is the key trend gaining popularity in the satellite transponders market. Industry 4.0 has been driven by technologies such as IoT, 4G/5G, cloud computing, AI/ML, digital twins, SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), cybersecurity, and edge computing, which necessitates networks to scale in sync with these technologies. For instance, in November 2021, Iridium Certus, a US-based satellite communications company, launched the “Midband” service that is commercially available to maritime, land mobile, IoT, aviation, and government customers. It has unique type capabilities with the support of IP data that will speed up transferring essential information such as images and emails to remote locations with the capacity of satellite communication, low profile antennas, and battery-powered devices.



In November 2021, Viasat Inc., an American communications company, acquired Inmarsat for $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0 million in cash and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt. This acquisition between Viasat Inc and Inmarsat will establish a major global communications innovation with increased scale and scope to connect the world economically, securely, and reliably. Inmarsat is a UK-based satellite telecommunications company offering global mobile services.



The countries covered in the satellite transponders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The satellite transponders market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides satellite transponders market statistics, including satellite transponders industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a satellite transponders market share, detailed satellite transponders market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the satellite transponders industry. This satellite transponders market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

