Global Calcium Nitrate Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030 from $11.2 Billion in 2022 - Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 373 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Products and Fertilizers

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate

Production Process

Key Application Areas

Market Expansion Over the Years

Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Increasing Use of Calcium Nitrate in Wastewater Treatment: A Key Growth Driver

World Calcium Nitrate Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Breakdown of Revenues for Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing, and Other Applications

While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector

Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products

Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers

Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants

Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations

Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops

COVID-19 Pandemic Adversely Impacts the Agriculture Industry

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population

Food Demand Growth Worldwide

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing

Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects

Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

Attachment