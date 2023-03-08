Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2023: Rising Consumer Preference for Carbonated Beverages with Lower Alcohol Content Drives Growth

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hard seltzer market grew from $12.45 billion in 2022 to $14.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The hard seltzer market is expected to grow to $28.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.1%.



North was the largest region in the hard seltzer market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hard seltzer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages with reduced alcoholic content is expected to propel the growth of the hard seltzer market going forward. Carbonated beverages are drinks that include carbon dioxide dissolved in water, resulting in fizzing and bubbling. Carbonated water is mixed with alcohol and fruit flavors to make hard seltzer.

For instance, according to PepsiCo, a US-based carbonated beverages company, India's annual per-capita bottle consumption in beverages increased by 84 bottles in 2021. In India, carbonated drinks account for 51% of PepsiCo's total sales. Therefore, the rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages drives the growth of the hard seltzer market.



Rising investment by market players in their R&D to launch innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the hard seltzer market. Major companies in the hard seltzer sector are focusing on R&D investments to develop new products with distinctive qualities and enhance their position. For Instance, in 2021, Anheuser-Busch, a US-based brewing company announced that it will invest more than $1 billion in hard seltzer plants in the United States during the next two years. Furthermore, brewing giant Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to invest $100 million by early 2022 to boost the production of spirit and malt-based hard seltzers.



In March 2021, Diageo, a UK-based alcohol beverage company acquired Far West Spirits LLC for an undisclosed amount. The company expects to build and expand its portfolio in the hard seltzer industry as a result of this acquisition. Far West Spirits LLC is a US-based company that produces hard seltzer beverages.



The countries covered in the hard seltzer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



