4K TV Global Market Report 2023

The global 4k tv market grew from $181.43 billion in 2022 to $222.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The 4k tv market is expected to grow to $516.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.4%.



The 4K TVs market consists of sales of LCD, LED, OLED, QLED, mini-LED, and microLED screens with different sizes 65inches, 50-52inches,46inches, 40-42 inches, and 32inches .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



4K TVs refer to a TV set that has a 4K resolution, that is, it has 3,840 horizontal pixels and 2,160 vertical pixels. With the help of this 4K TV set, we get a more vivid and detailed picture quality.It is used to provide a pristine picture that fills more of the field of view, better recreating the immersive experience of watching a film at the cinema.



North America will be the largest region in the 4K TV market in 2022. The regions covered in this 4K TV market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main screen types of 4K TV are below 52 inches, 52-65 inches, and above 65 inches. 4K TVs under 52 inches are used to meet the demand for smaller spaces and are ideal for a small bedroom. The technologies involved are LCD, IPS, OLED, and quantum dot. The distribution channels are offline stores and online stores. The end-users included are residential, commercial, and industrial.



The rising consumer demand for UHD technology devices is expected to propel the growth of the 4K TV market going forward. UHD technology refers to a type of display resolution standard that has at least 3840 by 2160 pixels (8.3 megapixels; 4K). This technology results in very crisp and fine images without compromising on image quality, and this helps manufacturers to make bigger TVs, while the consumer gets a more vivid and detailed picture quality. This is why this technology is used in 4K TVs. For instance, in April 2021, according to Broadband TV News, a UK-based industry information provider, UHD share rose to 75% in the German TV set market. In Q1 of 2021, around 1.45 million TV sets were sold in Germany. 1.1 million were UHD TVs and accounted for 75% of the share. Therefore, the rising consumer demand for UHD technology devices is driving the growth of the 4K TV market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the 4K TV market.Major companies operating in the 4K TV market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in June 2021, TCL, a China-based company that manufactures and sells consumer electronic products, including televisions that provide 4K TV, launched its first new technology—mini LED in its mini LED QLED 4K Android 11 TV C825.The technology behind mini LEDs, however, uses LEDs that are smaller in size as compared to regular LEDs.



Due to the small size of LEDs, OEMs can pack more LEDs.



In November 2020, TCL, a China-based electronics company that manufactures consumer products, including televisions, merged with BOE for the captive TV/monitor OEM business.This merger will help both companies optimise their group supply chain resources.



BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. is a China-based company that manufactures LCD and OLED displays, including 4K TVs.



The countries covered in the 4K TV market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



