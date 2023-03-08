Contraceptives Market Size Growing at 5.8% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 42.4 Billion By 2030

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Contraceptives Market Size accounted for USD 25.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 42.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Contraceptives Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Contraceptives Market Size in 2021 stood at USD 25.6 Billion and is set to reach USD 42.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%

The increasing trend of delay in childbearing and the rising number of women entering the workforce are key factors driving growth in the contraceptives market.

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections and the growing demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) are also contributing to market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for contraceptives, driven by the large population, increasing awareness about reproductive health, increasing disposable income and the availability of affordable and accessible contraceptive options.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1253

Contraceptives Market Report Coverage:

Market Contraceptives Market Contraceptives Market Size 2021 USD 25.6 Billion Contraceptives Market Forecast 2030 USD 42.4 Billion Contraceptives Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.8% Contraceptives Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Contraceptives Market Base Year 2021 Contraceptives Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Age, And By Geography Contraceptives Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Allergan plc, Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Mankind Pharma, Merck Co. Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Contraceptives Market Overview:

The Contraceptives Market is a rapidly expanding industry, driven by the growing demand for effective and accessible family planning options.

The market for contraceptives is characterized by increasing awareness about reproductive health and a growing need for effective contraception methods.

A plethora of contraceptive options are available, including hormonal contraceptives, barrier methods, intrauterine devices (IUDs), natural family planning, and permanent methods. Hormonal contraceptives, including combined oral contraceptives, progestin-only pills, and patches, are the most widely used forms of contraception globally.

Some Side effects of contraceptives include:

Hormonal contraceptives like birth control pills, patches and injections can cause nausea, headaches, weight gain, mood swings, irregular bleeding, decreased sex drive, bloating, breast tenderness, and skin discoloration.

Intrauterine devices can cause heavy and painful periods, cramping, and spotting between periods.

Sterilization like tubal ligation and vasectomy can cause pain and discomfort during and after the procedure, and a very low failure rate.

This can be growth hindering factors for the market for contraceptives.

The Asia-Pacific region is a major contributor to the contraceptives market, driven by a large population, increasing disposable income, and heightened awareness about reproductive health. Other factors driving market growth include the rising trend of delayed childbearing and the increasing number of women entering the workforce.



Trends in the Contraceptives Market:

High demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs)

Growing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections

Increasing awareness about reproductive health

Growing demand for affordable and accessible contraceptive options

Rising trend of delay in childbearing

Increasing number of women entering the workforce

Growing focus on non-hormonal contraception methods

Expansion of telemedicine and online pharmacies

Contraceptives Market Dynamics:

High demand for effective and accessible family planning options

Good demand for personalized contraceptive options

Rising adoption of combination contraceptives

Growing awareness about emergency contraception

Rising number of unplanned pregnancies

Excelling number of public-private partnerships for contraceptive access

Rising awareness about the importance of family planning for maternal and child health.



Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Contraceptives:

Lack of awareness and education about contraception options

Religious and cultural objections to the use of contraceptives

Limited access to contraception in certain regions

Financial barriers to accessing contraception

Side effects associated with certain forms of contraception

Resistance to hormonal contraceptives

Stigma and discrimination surrounding contraception

Limited availability of non-hormonal contraception options

Lack of government support and funding for contraception

Misinformation and misconceptions about contraception

Privacy concerns surrounding the use of telemedicine for contraception

Resistance to new and innovative forms of contraception.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/contraceptives-market

Market Segmentation:

Type of Product

Drugs Injectable Contraceptives Oral Contraceptive Pills Topical Contraceptives

Device Condom Female Condom Male Condom Vaginal Ring Contraceptive Sponge Diaphragm Intra-Uterine Devices Copper IUD Hormonal IUD Subdermal Implants

By Age 15 to 44 Over 44



Contraceptives Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Contraceptives market share is the highest globally. The market is characterized by a high level of awareness about reproductive health and a growing demand for personalized contraceptive options.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Contraceptives Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, driven by a large population and increasing awareness about reproductive health. The increasing number of women entering the workforce and the rising trend of delayed childbearing are also key drivers of market growth in this region.

Europe is another key market for Contraceptives, driven by a growing demand for effective and accessible contraception options, as well as an increasing focus on non-hormonal contraception methods.

The South American and MEA regions have a growing Contraceptives market share. Despite the high demand for contraception in these regions, limited access to affordable options remains a major barrier to market growth. In some poorer and orthodox countries contraceptives may be viewed as taboo, which can be a big factor in limiting the growth of the market for contraceptives.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1253

Contraceptives Market Key Players:

Some of the major players in the Contraceptives Market include Allergan, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Limited, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., The Mead Johnson Company, LLC, Famy Care Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Famara, Inc., Danco Laboratories, LLC, Summit Therapeutics, HRA Pharma, and Linneo Health. These players are constantly innovating and introducing new products to stay ahead of the competition, and are highly focused on expanding their presence in key markets around the world.

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related Reports:

The Global Mobile Surgical Unit Market was USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The Global Sodium Citrate Blood Specimen Collection Tubes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The Global Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% from 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach a market value of around USD 1,800 Million by 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com