Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market to Reach $114.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) estimated at US$38.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2022-2030. Femtocells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$41.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Picocells segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Heterogeneous Network (HetNet): Enabling Seamless Movement
between Wi-Fi, DAS, Small Cells and Mobile Networks
Figure: The HetNet Continuum
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Outlook
Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AirHop Communications, Inc. (USA)
Airspan Networks Inc. (USA)
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)
American Tower Corp. (USA)
Aricent Group (USA)
AT&T Inc. (USA)
Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited (UK)
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (Israel)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
CommScope Inc. (USA)
Airvana LP (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
ip.access Limited (UK)
Mobilitie, LLC (USA)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)
Qucell, Inc. (USA)
RadiSys Corporation (USA)
Ruckus Networks (USA)
Samsung Networks Business (South Korea)
SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. (USA)
Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)
ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Critical Role of Small Cells in Continuity of 4G and
Evolution of 5G Drive Strong Growth for Heterogeneous Networks
Small Cells to Become Building Blocks of 5G Networks
Why Network Densification Using Small Cells is Necessary for 5G?
Global Small Cell Deployments: Facts & Figures
The Global Small Cell Market Trends Summarized
Increased Small Cell Deployments Anticipated for Densification
of LTE Networks
Mitigating Interference Problems in HetNets with Small Cells:
Various Techniques
Approaches to Deal with 5G Backhaul Network Challenges
Machine Learning, Fuzzy Neural Network, and Bio-inspired
Algorithms to Find Increasing Adoption in HetNets
Self-Evolution
Self-Configuration
Self-Healing
Self-Optimization
Taxonomy of AI-Based SON Techniques in HetNets
Future Challenges
Optimization of Data Center Virtual Resource for Cloud-Based
HetNets
Utilization of Software-Defined Network (SDN) Intelligence in
5G HetNets
Distributed Edge Intelligence in Hetnets
Global Rollout of LTE Infrastructure: A Major Factor Boosting
Prospects for HetNets
HetNet Implementation, from the Perspective of LTE and LTE-A:
Key Considerations
Cloud Phenomenon to Further Fuel Wireless Traffic
Small Cells-as-a-Service (SCaaS): An Apt Solution for Saving
Manpower and Money
High Costs Deters Cloud RAN Deployment in HetNets
Mobile Backhaul Critical to Address Requirements of
Transforming Mobile Connectivity Landscape
Intelsat Unveils New Newtec Dialog® Integrated IntelsatOne 2G
Platform
Advancements in Microwave to Help Address 5G Backhaul Requirements
Pre 5G - Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access
SON-Enabled HetNets Ideal for Smooth Integration and
Interworking of Diverse Communication Technologies
Figure: HetNets Support Multi-dimensional Telecom Network
SON Software: A Key Enabler in HetNet Implementation
Wi-Fi Offload Assumes Growing Role in HetNet Architecture
Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices: A Potential Game Changer
HetNets: A Key Benefactor and Enabler of Eco-friendly ?Green
Radios?
Software Defined Networking (SDN): A Potent Approach for
Backhaul Applications in HetNets
Convergence of Information and Communications Spawns Plethora
of Connected Devices
Figure: Telecommunications Network Convergence
Heterogeneous Networks Suitable for Delivery of M2M
Applications and Services
Urban Network Congestion Strengthens Case for HetNets
Smart Small Cell Backhaul Strategy Critical for Smooth
Operation of HetNets
Smart Backhauling: A Tool for Honing Competitive Edge of Carriers
Backhauling Vital for Sustaining Service Profitability
Small Cell Backhaul Presents Number of Challenges
SoC Development Essential for Mass Deployment of HetNets
Security Gateway Solutions Required to Keep Pace with Expansion
of HetNets
Myriad Advantages Offered by HetNet Solutions Drive Steady
Market Evolution
Rising User Expectations of QoE & QoS: Foundation for Carrier
HetNet Deployment
HetNets Approach Resolves Network Coverage Gaps & Capacity
Shortage
HetNet Undergoes Transformation with Increasing Number of
Solution Offerings
Surge in Mobile Data Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving
HetNet Deployments
Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in Mobile Data
Traffic
Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
Increase in Mobile-Data Traffics Makes Deployment of
Distributed Networks Inevitable
Faster 4.5G Networks for Drones Flight
More Efficient Backhaul-Solutions for Mobile Networks of the
Future
Challenges to Service Management of HetNets
Service Modeling
SON Capabilities
On Demand Management
Converged Network Management
Integration of 3GPP RAN with Non-3GPP RAN
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market to Reach $114.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
