New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561815/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market to Reach $114.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) estimated at US$38.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2022-2030. Femtocells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$41.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Picocells segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)

- AirHop Communications, Inc.

- Airspan Networks Inc.

- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

- American Tower Corp.

- AT&T, Inc.

- Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited

- Ceragon Networks Ltd.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- CommScope Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

- ip.access Limited

- Mobilitie LLC

- NEC Corporation

- Nokia Networks

- NXP Semiconductors N.V.

- Qualcomm Inc.

- Qucell, Inc.

- RadiSys Corporation

- Ruckus Networks

- Samsung Networks Business

- SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

- Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

- ZTE Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561815/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Heterogeneous Network (HetNet): Enabling Seamless Movement

between Wi-Fi, DAS, Small Cells and Mobile Networks

Figure: The HetNet Continuum

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Outlook

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AirHop Communications, Inc. (USA)

Airspan Networks Inc. (USA)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

American Tower Corp. (USA)

Aricent Group (USA)

AT&T Inc. (USA)

Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited (UK)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

CommScope Inc. (USA)

Airvana LP (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

ip.access Limited (UK)

Mobilitie, LLC (USA)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Qucell, Inc. (USA)

RadiSys Corporation (USA)

Ruckus Networks (USA)

Samsung Networks Business (South Korea)

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. (USA)

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)

ZTE Corporation (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Critical Role of Small Cells in Continuity of 4G and

Evolution of 5G Drive Strong Growth for Heterogeneous Networks

Small Cells to Become Building Blocks of 5G Networks

Why Network Densification Using Small Cells is Necessary for 5G?

Global Small Cell Deployments: Facts & Figures

The Global Small Cell Market Trends Summarized

Increased Small Cell Deployments Anticipated for Densification

of LTE Networks

Mitigating Interference Problems in HetNets with Small Cells:

Various Techniques

Approaches to Deal with 5G Backhaul Network Challenges

Machine Learning, Fuzzy Neural Network, and Bio-inspired

Algorithms to Find Increasing Adoption in HetNets

Self-Evolution

Self-Configuration

Self-Healing

Self-Optimization

Taxonomy of AI-Based SON Techniques in HetNets

Future Challenges

Optimization of Data Center Virtual Resource for Cloud-Based

HetNets

Utilization of Software-Defined Network (SDN) Intelligence in

5G HetNets

Distributed Edge Intelligence in Hetnets

Global Rollout of LTE Infrastructure: A Major Factor Boosting

Prospects for HetNets

HetNet Implementation, from the Perspective of LTE and LTE-A:

Key Considerations

Cloud Phenomenon to Further Fuel Wireless Traffic

Small Cells-as-a-Service (SCaaS): An Apt Solution for Saving

Manpower and Money

High Costs Deters Cloud RAN Deployment in HetNets

Mobile Backhaul Critical to Address Requirements of

Transforming Mobile Connectivity Landscape

Intelsat Unveils New Newtec Dialog® Integrated IntelsatOne 2G

Platform

Advancements in Microwave to Help Address 5G Backhaul Requirements

Pre 5G - Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access

SON-Enabled HetNets Ideal for Smooth Integration and

Interworking of Diverse Communication Technologies

Figure: HetNets Support Multi-dimensional Telecom Network

SON Software: A Key Enabler in HetNet Implementation

Wi-Fi Offload Assumes Growing Role in HetNet Architecture

Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices: A Potential Game Changer

HetNets: A Key Benefactor and Enabler of Eco-friendly ?Green

Radios?

Software Defined Networking (SDN): A Potent Approach for

Backhaul Applications in HetNets

Convergence of Information and Communications Spawns Plethora

of Connected Devices

Figure: Telecommunications Network Convergence

Heterogeneous Networks Suitable for Delivery of M2M

Applications and Services

Urban Network Congestion Strengthens Case for HetNets

Smart Small Cell Backhaul Strategy Critical for Smooth

Operation of HetNets

Smart Backhauling: A Tool for Honing Competitive Edge of Carriers

Backhauling Vital for Sustaining Service Profitability

Small Cell Backhaul Presents Number of Challenges

SoC Development Essential for Mass Deployment of HetNets

Security Gateway Solutions Required to Keep Pace with Expansion

of HetNets

Myriad Advantages Offered by HetNet Solutions Drive Steady

Market Evolution

Rising User Expectations of QoE & QoS: Foundation for Carrier

HetNet Deployment

HetNets Approach Resolves Network Coverage Gaps & Capacity

Shortage

HetNet Undergoes Transformation with Increasing Number of

Solution Offerings

Surge in Mobile Data Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving

HetNet Deployments

Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in Mobile Data

Traffic

Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data

Increase in Mobile-Data Traffics Makes Deployment of

Distributed Networks Inevitable

Faster 4.5G Networks for Drones Flight

More Efficient Backhaul-Solutions for Mobile Networks of the

Future

Challenges to Service Management of HetNets

Service Modeling

SON Capabilities

On Demand Management

Converged Network Management

Integration of 3GPP RAN with Non-3GPP RAN



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Femtocells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Femtocells by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Picocells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Picocells by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carrier Wi-Fi by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Carrier Wi-Fi by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microcells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Microcells by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 19: China 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 25: France 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 29: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Femtocells,

Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 31: UK 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous Networks

(HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type -

Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous

Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and

Microcells for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type -

Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous

Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and

Microcells for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) by Product Type -

Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and Microcells -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Heterogeneous

Networks (HetNets) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Femtocells, Picocells, Carrier Wi-Fi and

Microcells for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561815/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________