New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inductors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561808/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Inductors Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inductors estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2030. Fixed Inductors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Variable Inductors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Inductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)

- API Delevan Inc.

- AVX Corp.

- Chilisin Electronics Corp.

- Delta Electronics Inc.

- Houston Transformer Company Ltd.

- KEMET Corporation

- Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd.

- Panasonic Corp.

- Pulse Electronics Corporation

- Sumida Corporation

- Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

- TDK Corporation

- TT Electronics Plc

- Vishay Intertechnology





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561808/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Inductors: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years for World

Inductors Market

Northbound Trajectory in Electronic Components Sector Generates

Parallel Opportunities

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Inductors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

API Delevan, Inc. (USA)

AVX Corp. (USA)

Chilisin Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)

Datatronics Inc. (USA)

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Houston Transformer Company, Ltd. (USA)

KEMET Corporation (USA)

Manutech Assembly, Inc. (USA)

Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Pulse Electronics Corporation (USA)

Sumida Corporation (Japan)

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

TT Electronics Plc (UK)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Momentum in Consumer Electronics Sector: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Progressive Trend in Mobile Communications Segment Underpins

Inductors Shipments

Increasing Sophistication of Mobile Devices Improves Prospects

for High Performance Inductors

Wider Roll Out of 4G LTE & Wi-Fi Deployments Instigates Demand

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Automotive Electronics Powers Inductors

Market

Select Recently Launched Automotive-Grade Inductors: A Snapshot

Sustained Focus on EVs & HEVs Enhances Prospects for

Automotive-Grade Inductors

Stringent Regulations Mandating Obligatory TPMS Integration

Drives Growth

Automation of Industrial Processes Scales Up Growth Prospects

Integration of Robotics in Production Floor Automation Bodes Well

The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity for Power

Inductors

Aerospace & Defense Electronics - Adding to Market Demand

Inductors Benefit from Surging Demand for Surge Protection

Devices (SPD)

Power Inductors Continue to Register Strong Growth

Proven Use Case in SMPS Devices

EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding

Inductors

EPAMO Project Develops Novel TSV Approach for Creating New

Range of 3D Inductors

Growing Emphasis on Miniature Inductors

Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Currency Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Volatile Pricing Trends in World Copper Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Inductors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed

Inductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed Inductors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Fixed Inductors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Variable Inductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Variable Inductors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Variable Inductors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wire

Wound by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Wire Wound by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Wire Wound by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film

Type by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Film Type by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Film Type by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multilayered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Multilayered by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Multilayered by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Molded by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Molded by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Molded by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF &

Telecommunication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for RF & Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for RF & Telecommunication

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Inductors Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Inductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Inductance -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Inductors and

Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire Wound, Film Type,

Multilayered and Molded for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication, Healthcare and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Inductors by Vertical -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication,

Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by

Inductance - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

Inductors and Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire Wound, Film Type,

Multilayered and Molded for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication, Healthcare and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Inductors by Vertical -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication,

Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Inductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Inductance -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Inductors and

Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire Wound, Film Type,

Multilayered and Molded for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication, Healthcare and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Inductors by Vertical -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication,

Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Inductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Inductance -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Inductors and

Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire Wound, Film Type,

Multilayered and Molded for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication, Healthcare and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Inductors by Vertical -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication,

Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Inductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Inductors by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by

Inductance - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

Inductors and Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire Wound, Film Type,

Multilayered and Molded for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication, Healthcare and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Inductors by Vertical -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication,

Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Inductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by

Inductance - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

Inductors and Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire Wound, Film Type,

Multilayered and Molded for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication, Healthcare and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Inductors by Vertical -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication,

Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Inductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by

Inductance - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

Inductors and Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire Wound, Film Type,

Multilayered and Molded for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication, Healthcare and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Inductors by Vertical -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by

Inductance - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

Inductors and Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wire Wound, Film Type,

Multilayered and Molded for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication, Healthcare and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Inductors by Vertical -

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military & Defense, RF &

Telecommunication, Healthcare and Other Verticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Military & Defense, RF & Telecommunication,

Healthcare and Other Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Inductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Inductance - Fixed Inductors and Variable

Inductors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Inductors by Inductance -

Fixed Inductors and Variable Inductors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Inductors by Inductance -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Inductors and

Variable Inductors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inductors by Type - Wire Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and

Molded - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Inductors by Type - Wire

Wound, Film Type, Multilayered and Molded Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561808/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________