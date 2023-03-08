Digital Twin Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Utilization in the Pharmaceutical Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital twin market size reached US$ 13.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 71.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.67% during 2022-2028.



Digital Twin Market Trends:



There is presently a rise in the utilization of digital twins in the pharmaceutical industries across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Digital twins support effective research and design of products and provide valuable insights that help companies refine their products before starting production. They also offer greater efficiency throughout the manufacturing process and assist in determining which product materials can be opted.

Consequently, they are employed in the production of aircraft prototypes worldwide. Apart from this, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that allow engineers to test and communicate with sensors integrated with the operating products and deliver real-time prescriptive systems functioning and timely maintenance is driving the market.

Additionally, there is an increase in the adoption of digital twin technology in the healthcare industry on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. This, along with the integration of 3D printing capability to lower the production and manufacturing cost through pre-testing and predictive analysis of goods, is projected to impel the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Product Digital Twin

Process Digital Twin

System Digital Twin

Breakup by Technology:

IoT and IIoT

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality

Big Data Analytics

5G

Breakup by End Use:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Residential and Commercial

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global digital twin market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global digital twin market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global digital twin market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital twin market?

5. What is the breakup of the global digital twin market based on the technology?

6. What are the key regions in the global digital twin market?

7. Who are the key players/companies in the global digital twin market?





Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $71.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Digital Twin Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Technology



8 Market Breakup by End Use



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Accenture Plc

ANSYS Inc.

AVEVA Group plc (Schneider Electric)

Cal-Tek Srl

Cityzenith

Dassault Systemes

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG.

