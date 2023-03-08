CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL KICKS OFF 2023 EVENTS NATIONWIDE WITH NEW PERFORMANCE APPAREL SPONSOR VUORI

New York, NY, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, is launching its annual team stationary-cycling events in 15 locations across the country this weekend in New York City. More than 20,000 riders are expected to participate in person and virtually this March, April, and May. A community of patients, caregivers, supporters, and MSK doctors and scientists will ride together to raise funds for rare cancer research at MSK. Every dollar raised goes directly to innovative clinical trials, research, and major scientific initiatives. Cycle for Survival has raised over $320 million since it began in 2007, with nearly $175 million raised in the past five years alone.

About half of all people facing cancer have a rare form of the disease. Rare cancers include brain, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, as well as all pediatric cancers and blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. Research into these diseases is largely underfunded, which often leaves patients with few or no treatment options. Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funds to fuel the efforts of MSK doctors and researchers pursuing new treatments.

“MSK has improved the lives of countless people with rare cancers thanks to breakthrough discoveries made possible by the Cycle for Survival community,” said MSK President and CEO Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS. “Every person who joins a Cycle for Survival ride or donates to a team plays a vital role in helping us understand and cure rare cancers, and the progress we’ve made so far is truly remarkable.”

Instructors from Equinox, Cycle for Survival’s founding partner, will lead inspirational, high-energy rides at Equinox clubs and iconic outdoor venues, including Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City. “Our partnership with Cycle for Survival adds a deeply meaningful dimension to the work we do here at Equinox,” said Scott Rosen, Executive Advisor at Equinox. “We’re thrilled to welcome riders back for another season of uplifting and impactful events.”

Cycle for Survival recently announced its new partnership with performance apparel company Vuori as the program’s Official Performance Apparel Sponsor. Vuori, a maker of premium performance apparel, is committed to ethical manufacturing, sustainability, and community. “It is an honor to partner with Cycle for Survival this year as the official performance apparel sponsor. Connecting with a like-minded group for such a good cause and building awareness through community is something we are passionate about. What better way than to move the body and share positive vibes with old friends and new,” said Austin Prideaux, Director of Wholesale and Event Marketing at Vuori. Through this partnership, Cycle for Survival participants can earn exclusive Vuori gear through their fundraising, including a knit beanie, leggings, shorts, sweatshirts, and more. Cycle for Survival’s other generous Signature Sponsors include smartwater®, the Official Hydration Sponsor of Cycle for Survival for the 11th consecutive season, and ICAP, which provides an annual fundraising challenge for the Cycle for Survival community.

For more information about Cycle for Survival, please visit www.cycleforsurvival.org.

Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised over $320 million through its signature team stationary-cycling events and virtual experiences to fund pioneering rare cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100% of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all people with cancer have a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement’s founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies, and major scientific initiatives that have led to significant advances in diagnostics, the development of FDA-approved treatments, and breakthrough discoveries. For research updates and additional information, visit www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center are united by a singular purpose: to find a cure for cancer. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org

IT’S NOT FITNESS. IT’S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers an integrated membership model Equinox+, which fuses the digital and physical Equinox experiences. The dynamic membership builds upon the touted in-club offering and Equinox+, a first-of-its-kind multi-brand digital platform offering premium fitness content across its portfolio of brands. In 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

