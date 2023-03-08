Web 3.0 Blockchain Market is Projected to Cross USD 15.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 42.99% from 2022-2030; Popularity of Blockchain Technology as a Reliable Decentralized Platform for Transactions and Data Storage to Propel Market

Westford USA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Web 3.0 blockchain market is set to witness North America take a leading position, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, primarily driven by the increasing demand for data privacy through decentralized identity and the advancement of internet technology. With the rise in digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and the deployment of 5G and 6G technologies, the industry's growth is projected to accelerate. As a result, data privacy has become a crucial concern, with users seeking secure and reliable means to safeguard their information. Web 3.0's decentralized identity mechanism has emerged as a feasible solution, attracting many users.

According to a recent report by SkyQuest, DeFi transactions have seen significant growth in North America from 2020 to 2021. The report suggests that these transactions accounted for 34.5% of all transactions in the region, indicating a growing interest in decentralized finance. Furthermore, the report highlights that the inhabitants of North America contributed around USD 265 billion in cryptocurrency to DeFi platforms during the same period. This shows a clear trend toward adopting Web 3.0 blockchain technology, which is expected to continue in the future.

Web 3.0 is the next revolution of the internet that promises to be decentralized and more secure. One of the main technologies that power Web 3.0 is blockchain, a distributed ledger that enables secure and transparent transactions. Blockchain technology allows for creation of decentralized applications (dApps) that run on a peer-to-peer network without intermediaries. In addition, using blockchain technology in Web 3.0 allows for a new level of transparency and security previously impossible with traditional centralized systems.

Cryptocurrency Segment to Witness Higher Traction Thanks to Increasing Use of Cryptocurrencies for Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

According to market research, the cryptocurrency segment is predicted to dominate the web 3.0 blockchain market from 2022 to 2030. This segment is predicted to capture the largest share of the market due to the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies and the growing demand for decentralized financial systems. Telecom fraud has emerged as a significant issue for law enforcement agencies, costing around USD 30 billion annually, according to research by SkyQuest. With the emergence of blockchain technology, there is a potential solution that could significantly impact fraud detection and prevention. The increasing use of blockchain technology in various industries, such as healthcare, supply chain management, and gaming, is also expected to contribute to the market's growth.

As per the projections by SkyQuest, the North American region is poised to become the dominant player in the web 3.0 blockchain market by 2030. The growth of blockchain technology is set to revolutionize how we conduct transactions and manage data, and North America is in a prime position to lead this charge. One of the reasons for this predicted dominance is the sheer number of blockchain-based startups that are emerging in North America. These startups are backed by venture capital firms and are working on creating cutting-edge solutions for industries like finance, healthcare, and logistics.

Government Service Segment to Drive Major Growth as Blockchain Technology Streamline Government Processes and Reduce Costs of Manual Processes

According to market research, the government service segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the web 3.0 blockchain market from 2022 to 2030. The increasing adoption of blockchain technology in various government services, such as identity management, voting systems, land registration, and supply chain management, drives this growth. Similarly, blockchain-based identity management systems can eliminate the need for intermediaries and enhance data privacy by allowing individuals to control their data. This can lead to more efficient and secure government services, improving citizen trust and confidence.

As per the latest research, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience significant expansion in the web 3.0 blockchain market between the years 2022 to 2030. This region includes countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia. The high population density and rapidly growing economies in the Asia Pacific region offer a massive market for blockchain-based solutions. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for faster and more efficient transactions, web 3.0 blockchain technology is expected to benefit businesses and consumers.

The web 3.0 blockchain market is highly competitive, and businesses operating in this industry must stay updated on the latest trends and opportunities to maintain a competitive edge. SkyQuest's report provides valuable insights to companies seeking to expand and grow their operations, empowering them to make informed decisions that drive success in this rapidly evolving market. With the aid of this report, companies can gain a deeper understanding of the industry and make strategic choices that allow them to take a significant lead in the market.

Key Developments in the Web 3.0 Blockchain Market

Tatum, a company specializing in simplifying blockchain application development, has recently partnered with StartupYard to support early-stage fintech and Web 3.0 startups. The partnership aims to accelerate business success and reduce time-to-market for startups in digital finance through the Tatum Blockchain Accelerator program. By leveraging Tatum's expertise in blockchain technology and StartupYard's experience in supporting early-stage startups, the program aims to provide startups with the resources and support they need to succeed in their respective industries.

Radian Arc, a prominent investment firm, has recently announced its investment in brandXchange, a leading consultancy specializing in Web 3.0 technologies. The investment is a strategic move by Radian Arc to tap into the rapidly growing Web 3.0 market, poised to revolutionize the digital landscape. The investment from Radian Arc is also significant for the Web 3.0 market, as it highlights the growing interest and demand for Web 3.0 technologies from the investment community.

ShellBoxes is a leading company that has taken innovative measures to fortify the Web3 ecosystem and empower emerging builders. With the rise of Web3 technologies, building secure and reliable infrastructure that can support the growing number of decentralized applications has become more important than ever. One of the key features of ShellBoxes is its focus on security. With the increasing number of cyber threats facing the Web3 ecosystem, it is essential that developers have access to secure infrastructure that can protect their applications and data.

