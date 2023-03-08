New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485936/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2022-2030. Powered Devices (PD) Chipset, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR
The Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$368.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 0.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Acrux Limited
- Antares Pharma, Inc.
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Kyowa Kirin
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485936/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Rise of Ethernet Networking: The Foundation of the PoE Market
Recent Market Activity
Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Scenario
Market Outlook
The United States Lead the Way in PoE Chipsets
Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Efficient Power Management Gains Precedence in PoE Chip Design
Focus on Smart Power Budgeting: The Prime Catalyst for Growth
in the PoE Market
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
Broadcom, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Delta Controls Inc. (Canada)
Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited (China)
Kinetic Technologies (USA)
Akros Silicon, Inc. (USA)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
Monolithic Power Systems (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
Semtech Corporation (USA)
Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)
Silicon Laboratories Inc. (USA)
STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in VoIP Deployments Spurs Market Opportunities for PoE
Chipsets
Development of New Generation 802.3bt PoE to Expand
Applications to Higher Power Intelligent Devices
Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the
Popularity of Fiber PoE
PoE to Emerge as the Crucial Link for Connecting Internet of
Things (IoT), Smart Buildings / Infrastructure & Industry 4.0
Networks
PoE: The Power Distribution Backbone for Connected IoT Devices
Low Voltage PoE Lighting: The Next Big Thing in IoT
Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid & IoT to Drive Unconventional
Growth in the PoE Market
The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center
Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking
Rising Deployment of IIoT
Higher Penetration of Ethernet in Process Field Devices
Rise in Smart Grid Investments
Major Market Challenges in a Nutshell
Interoperability
Costs
Competitive Offerings
Customer Inertia
Lack of Knowledge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powered Devices (PD) Chipset by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Powered Devices (PD) Chipset
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Powered Devices (PD)
Chipset by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Power Sourcing Equipment
(PSE) Chipset by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Sourcing Equipment
(PSE) Chipset by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
802.3bt Standard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for 802.3bt Standard by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for 802.3bt Standard by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
802.3at Standard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for 802.3at Standard by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for 802.3at Standard by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
802.3af Standard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for 802.3af Standard by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for 802.3af Standard by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for LED Lighting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for LED Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Security by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Security by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infotainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Infotainment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Infotainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Connectivity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices
(PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power
Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)
Chipset for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt
Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af Standard - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and
802.3af Standard Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Standard - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af Standard for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Application - LED
Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Application - LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment,
Connectivity and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices
(PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power
Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment
(PSE) Chipset for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt
Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af Standard - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and
802.3af Standard Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Standard - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af
Standard for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Application - LED
Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Application - LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment,
Connectivity and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices
(PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power
Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment
(PSE) Chipset for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt
Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af Standard - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and
802.3af Standard Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Standard - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af
Standard for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Application - LED
Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Application - LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment,
Connectivity and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices
(PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power
Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment
(PSE) Chipset for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt
Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af Standard - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and
802.3af Standard Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Standard - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af
Standard for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Application - LED
Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Application - LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment,
Connectivity and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices
(PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power
Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment
(PSE) Chipset for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt
Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af Standard - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and
802.3af Standard Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Standard - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af
Standard for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Application - LED
Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Application - LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment,
Connectivity and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices
(PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Type - Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power
Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Powered Devices (PD) Chipset and Power Sourcing Equipment
(PSE) Chipset for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt
Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af Standard - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Standard - 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and
802.3af Standard Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Standard - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 802.3bt Standard, 802.3at Standard and 802.3af
Standard for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by Application - LED
Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by Application - LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment,
Connectivity and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Power-Over-Ethernet
(PoE) Chipsets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LED Lighting, Security, Infotainment, Connectivity
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 117: France Historic Review for Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE)
Chipsets by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485936/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485936/?utm_source=GNW