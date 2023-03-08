United States Air Purifier Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Smart & Connected Air Purifiers Boosts Sector

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Air Purifier Market By Filter Type (Pre-Filter + HEPA, Pre-Filter + HEPA + AC, HEPA, and Others), By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By CADR, By Coverage Area, By Price Range, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States air purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period, in terms of value. The market's expansion can be attributed to the increasing adoption of air purifiers in the residential sector because of increased consumer awareness.

Furthermore, the need to maintain a healthy level of air quality in US factories and commercial establishments is expected to drive demand in the country's air purifier market. Additionally, growth in organized retail end e-commerce industry coupled with rising consumer inclination towards health awareness are further anticipated to aid the growth of the United States air purifiers market during the forecast period.



Growing Demand for Smart & Connected Air Purifiers boosting the Market Growth



Smart and connected air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular in the US market. Smart air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular in the nationwide residential air purifier market. These are simple to use on smartphones and tablets. Many players offer smart air purifiers that can be connected via a simple mobile application available on various operating systems, such as Android and iOS, and controlled via wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

This technology is offered by Sharp Corporation. Moreover, availability of smart air purifiers (which can be connected with a phone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth) has further made the use of air purifiers convenient.



Rising Air Pollution Concerns Fuels the Market Growth



United States is witnessing a consistent increase in air pollution levels, owing to the rapid growth of manufacturing and construction activities along with increasing ownership of personal vehicles. The country is registering a decline in air quality, and people in these countries can be seen wearing masks or installing air purifiers.

Air pollution has become one of the leading causes of death across the globe, and the number of patients with asthma, pulmonary cancer, COPD, other allergies, and respiratory diseases continues to grow in the United States. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of United States, around 67 million tons of pollution were emitted into the atmosphere in 2021 across the country.



Increasing Demand from Commercial Sector Fuels the Market Growth



Commercial sectors in the United States have a high demand for air purifiers. The country has a highly advanced biotechnology sector. Air purifiers in commercial establishments such as laboratories, offices, and factories are critical for adequately operating machinery and workers.

Thus, rising commercial demand due to an increase in the number of hotels, flats, malls, and buildings, among other things, is expected to boost the country's air purifier market during the forecast period. For instance, few state like in Georgia have made it mandatory for schools to take specific indoor air quality actions. According to National Center for Education Statistics, there are more than 1,30,930 K-12 schools, of which 13,452 are regular school districts in 2021. Also, the total number of public schools across the country is around 97,568 as of 2021.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States air purifiers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United States Air Purifier Market, By Filter Type:

Pre-Filter + HEPA

Pre-Filter + HEPA + AC

HEPA

Others

United States Air Purifier Market, By End Use:

Residential/Household

Non-Residential/Commercial

United States Air Purifier Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Offline Retail Sales

Online Retail Sales

United States Air Purifier Market, By CADR:

Less than 200 Cubic Feet Per Minute

200-300 Cubic Feet Per Minute

More than 300 Cubic Feet Per Minute

United States Air Purifier Market, By Coverage Area:

Less than 200 Square Feet

200-500 Square Feet

501-800 Square Feet

More than 800 Square Feet

United States Air Purifier Market, By Price Range:

Economy (Less Than USD400)

Premium (USD400 and More Than USD400)

United States Air Purifier Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer Analysis



5. Global Air Purifiers Market Overview



6. United States Air Purifiers Market Outlook



7. United States Pre-Filter + HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook



8. United States Pre-Filter + HEPA + AC Air Purifiers Market Outlook



9. United States HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook



10. Top 5 Bestselling SKUs, By Life Span



11. Filter Replacement, Maintenance and Repair Cost in United States Air Purifier Market



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Import and Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



17. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Air Purifiers Market



18. United States Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape



20. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Austin Air Systems Ltd.

IQAir North America, Inc.

Blueair Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Rabbit Air

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Winix America Inc.

Coway USA Inc.

Alen Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4ml0p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.