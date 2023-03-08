New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwavable Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Microwavable Foods Market to Reach $204 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microwavable Foods estimated at US$140.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$204 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2030. Frozen Microwavable Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$169.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chilled Microwavable Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Microwavable Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



- Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

- Bellisio Foods, Inc.

- Birds Eye Group, Inc.

- BRF S.A.

- Campbell Soup Company

- Conagra Brands, Inc.

- Cremonini S.p.A.

- Dawn Farm Foods Limited

- General Mills, Inc.

- Gunnar Dafgård AB

- Hormel Foods Corporation

- Itoham Foods, Inc.

- Kellogg Company

- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

- McCain Foods Limited

- Nestlé S.A.

- Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

- Schwan`s Company

- the Kraft Heinz Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Microwavable Foods: Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands &

Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes

Recent Market Activity

Microwave Packaging Advancements Transform the Microwave

Cooking Experience

Global Market Outlook

Microwavable Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives

Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods

Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen

Microwavable Foods

Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack

Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and

Vegetables Gain Prominence

Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur

Well for the Market

The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home

Benefit Market Demand

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand

Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to

Spur Growth

Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods

Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to

the Microwave

Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition

from RTE Popcorn

Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in

Microwavable Foods

MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration

Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability"

Factor

Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day

Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables

Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of

Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities

Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range

Smart Microwave Cover

Tovala ’Smart Oven’ to Cook Food Better

Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology

Freescale’s New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology

Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native

Requirements

RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking?

Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a

Longstanding Problem

Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and

Simplifying Food Preparation

Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable

Packaging

Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market

Growth

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Family Size

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Women Workforce

Aging Population

Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable

Foods



