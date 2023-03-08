New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwavable Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Microwavable Foods Market to Reach $204 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microwavable Foods estimated at US$140.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$204 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2030. Frozen Microwavable Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$169.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chilled Microwavable Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Microwavable Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
- Bellisio Foods, Inc.
- Birds Eye Group, Inc.
- BRF S.A.
- Campbell Soup Company
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- Cremonini S.p.A.
- Dawn Farm Foods Limited
- General Mills, Inc.
- Gunnar Dafgård AB
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Itoham Foods, Inc.
- Kellogg Company
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- McCain Foods Limited
- Nestlé S.A.
- Pinnacle Foods, Inc.
- Schwan`s Company
- the Kraft Heinz Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Microwavable Foods: Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands &
Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes
Recent Market Activity
Microwave Packaging Advancements Transform the Microwave
Cooking Experience
Global Market Outlook
Microwavable Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. (USA)
Bellisio Foods, Inc. (USA)
BRF S.A. (Brazil)
Campbell Soup Company (USA)
Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)
Cremonini S.p.A. (Italy)
Dawn Farm Foods Limited (Ireland)
General Mills, Inc. (USA)
Gunnar Dafgård AB (Sweden)
Hormel Foods Corporation (USA)
Itoham Foods, Inc. (Japan)
Kellogg Company (USA)
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada)
McCain Foods Limited (Canada)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (USA)
Birds Eye Group, Inc. (USA)
San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (The Philippines)
Schwan’s Company (USA)
The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives
Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods
Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen
Microwavable Foods
Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack
Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and
Vegetables Gain Prominence
Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur
Well for the Market
The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home
Benefit Market Demand
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important
Opportunity Indicators
Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand
Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to
Spur Growth
Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods
Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to
the Microwave
Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition
from RTE Popcorn
Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in
Microwavable Foods
MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration
Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options
Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability"
Factor
Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day
Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables
Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of
Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities
Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range
Smart Microwave Cover
Tovala ’Smart Oven’ to Cook Food Better
Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology
Freescale’s New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology
Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native
Requirements
RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking?
Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a
Longstanding Problem
Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and
Simplifying Food Preparation
Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable
Packaging
Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market
Growth
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Expanding Global Population
Shrinking Family Size
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Women Workforce
Aging Population
Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable
Foods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Frozen Microwavable Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Frozen Microwavable
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chilled Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Chilled Microwavable Foods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Chilled Microwavable
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Shelf Stable
Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patterned Susceptors Technology by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Patterned Susceptors
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Patterned Susceptors
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New
Tray-Lidding Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for New Tray-Lidding Methods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for New Tray-Lidding
Methods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New
Cook Bag Technique by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for New Cook Bag Technique by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for New Cook Bag Technique
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Microwavable Foods Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Microwavable Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Product
Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods
and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Microwavable Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Microwavable Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Microwavable Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Microwavable Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Microwavable Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Microwavable Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by Product
Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods
and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf
Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable Foods by
Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and
New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microwavable Foods
by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable
Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and
Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microwavable Foods by Packaging Technology - Patterned
Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook
Bag Technique - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microwavable Foods
by Packaging Technology - Patterned Susceptors Technology, New
Tray-Lidding Methods and New Cook Bag Technique Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable
Foods by Packaging Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding
Methods and New Cook Bag Technique for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Microwavable Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microwavable Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microwavable Foods
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microwavable
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microwavable Foods by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable
Foods, Chilled Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microwavable Foods
by Product Segment - Frozen Microwavable Foods, Chilled
Microwavable Foods and Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Microwavable Foods Market to Reach $204 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwavable Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW