Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. Announces New President Ali Yildiz

Istanbul, Turkey, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” announces the change of control of the Preferred series A shares and the appointment of a new president, Ali Yildiz. Aetsoft, as previously announced, has been divested from the company.



Mr. Yildiz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company. Mr. Yildiz has an impressive track record growing companies on a large scale and is looking forward to bringing his skill to create growth and stability for Protect Pharmaceutical.

Mr. Yildiz is currently finalizing the acquisition of Antarax Capital Danismanlik Limited and feels that this acquisition will provide excellent shareholder value. Antarax Capital Danismanlik Limited is a Turkish Corporation specializing in transportation and storage of import and export goods. Mr. Yildiz stated “The company expects to complete filings with OTC in the next few weeks and will provide more specific details through filings and will also communicate further with our shareholders. I have personally been involved in several acquisitions and mergers and I am excited to lead the company in this new direction.”

