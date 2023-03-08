Sugar-free Products Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $65.31 Billion by 2029 at a 6.2% CAGR

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugar-free Products Market by Type, Sweetening Type, Distribution Channel - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the sugar-free products market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



The sugar-free products market is projected to reach $65.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2029.



Based on type, the sugar-free products market is segmented into sugar-free beverages, sugar-free food products, sugar-free nutrition & health supplements, table-top sweeteners, and other sugar-free products. The sugar-free food products segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The growth of this segment is driven by increasing consumer preference for healthy food, changing food consumption patterns, and extensive use of sugar substitutes in different foods, including baked goods, confectionery, and snacks.



The sugar-free food products segment is further segmented into sugar-free bakery, sugar-free confectionery, sugar-free dairy, and other sugar-free food products. In 2022, sugar-free bakery products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sugar-free food products market.



Based on sweetening type, the sugar-free products market is segmented into sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products and naturally sweetened sugar-free products. In 2022, the sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market.

Sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products have low caloric value and help reduce sugar intake without compromising taste. These benefits of sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products are attributed to the growth of this segment in the sugar-free products market.



The sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products segment is further segmented into polyols, stevia, sucralose, acesulfame potassium (ace-k), luo han guo (monk fruit) extract, saccharin, neotame, aspartame, and other sugar substitutes.

In 2022, the polyols segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sugar-free products sweetened with sugar susbtitutes market. The dominant position of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising consumer demand for low-calorie and healthy food products, increasing all-natural and clean label trends within the food & beverages markets, and growing demand from the confectionery industry.



Based on distribution channel, the sugar-free products market is segmented into supermarkets or hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, convenience stores, and other distribution channels.

The online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the wide variety of options available at discounted rates compared to traditional retail stores and the convenience provided by online channels, such as doorstep delivery.



Scope of the Report:

Sugar-free Products Market, by Type

Sugar-free Beverages

Sugar-free Food Products

Sugar-free Bakery Products

Sugar-free Confectionery

Gums & Mints

Chocolate

Sweet & Candy

Sugar-free Dairy Products

Othe Sugar-free Food Products

Sugar-free Nutrition & Health Supplements

Table-top Sweeteners

Other Sugar-free Products

Sugar-free Products Market, by Sweetening Type

Sugar Substitute-sweetened Sugar-free Products

Polyols

Stevia

Sucralose

Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K)

Luo Han Guo (Monk Fruit) Extract

Saccharin

Neotame

Aspartame

Other Sugar Substitutes

Naturally Sweetened Sugar-free Products

Sugar-free Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Sugar-free Products Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Sugar-free Products Market



6. Global Sugar-free Products Market, by Type



7. Global Sugar-free Products Market, by Sweetening Type



8. Global Sugar-free Products Market, by Distribution Channel



9. Sugar-free Products Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

The Hershey Company (U.S.)

PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.)

The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.)

LINDT & SPRUNGLI AG (Switzerland)

GLANBIA PLC (Ireland)

Galletas Gullon S.A. (Spain)

Zydus Wellness Ltd. (India)

