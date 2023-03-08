New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478488/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Lithium Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.7% over the period 2022-2030. Carbonates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydroxide segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR



The Lithium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 13.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



Albemarle Corporation

Altura Mining Ltd.

FMC Lithium

Galaxy Resources Limited

Lithium Americas Corporation

Millennial Lithium Corp.

Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Neometals Ltd.

Orocobre Limited

Pilbara Minerals Ltd.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competitive Landscape

Lithium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Lithium Market on Energetic Growth Spree with Rampant

Demand

Carbonate & Battery: Thriving Segments Powering Growth of

Lithium Market

Battery Captures Attention as Primary Application Segment

Asia-Pacific Enjoys the Gold Mine Status in Global Lithium Market

Rising Significance of US in the Global Lithium Market

Specter of Environmental Probe & Sweeping Closures in China

Hangs in Air for Lithium Supply

Shortage in Lithium Supply Likely

Not Too Late for Sorry: Players Push Pedal on Lithium Supply to

Cut Reliance on China

North America to Take Lead in Non-Chinese Supply

Emergence of Other Players

Europe: Encouraging Moves despite Speed-Breakers

Cathode Material: Sustainability as Weapon to Compete with China

DLP, DLE- Potential Technologies for Lithium Supply

Worldwide Reserves and Resources of Lithium

Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Country for

2022

Global Distribution of Lithium Reserves

Biggest Lithium Reserves around the World

Identified Lithium Resources in Thousand Tons for Select

Countries (As of 2022)

Breakdown of Lithium Resource (in %) by Region: 2022

Salt Lake Brine Deposits Vs Hard Rock Mineral Deposits

Table 3: Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by

Country for 2021 and 2022E

A Glance at Major Lithium Resource Projects Worldwide

Top Trends to Impact Lithium in the Year 2023

Lithium’s Performance in 2022

Demand and Supply Forecasts of Lithium in 2023

Lithium Prices’ Outlook in 2023

Lithium Prices in US$ / ton from Nov 2017 through Feb 2023

Factors Pushing the Market for Lithium Forward in 2023

Alternative Lithium Sources to Focus On

Grand Supply Plans’ Inadequacy is the Next Biggest Risk for

Lithium

Advancing toward Balance

Technology Trending

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Indispensability of Batteries for Life in the 21st Century

Increases Lithium Demand

Global Market for Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022,

2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Growing Demand for Lithium Ion Batteries & Why is Lithium at

the Core of the Global Sustainability Efforts?

Why is Lithium a Vital Weapon in the Battle to Reduce Climate

Change?

Rising Demand for EVs Drives Lithium Market

Lithium-ion Battery Technology is at the Heart of EVs

Global EV Sales (In 000 Units) by Region for the Years 2021,

2023, 2025, & 2027

Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year)

for the Period 2020 to 2025

Regional Analysis of Production of EV Batteries

Breakdown of EV Battery Production (in %) by Country: 2022

EV Batteries Recycling, Second-Hand Electric Cars- Potential

Alternative Solutions to Meet Lithium Demand

Fears Over Lithium Supply Shortages Juxtaposed With Robust

Demand Projections Spurs Funding for Lithium Mining, Fueling

Frenzied Expansion of Mining Activities

Breakdown of Lithium Mining (in %) by Country: 2022

Use of New Technologies for Lithium Mining & Processing to

Expand Production Volumes

New Lithium Extraction Technologies & Their Recovery

Effectiveness (In %)

Lithium Mining & Battery Production Gets Funding Boost

Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global Lithium Demand

(In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and

2030

Here?s How Lithium-Ion Impacts the Environment, Throwing the

Spotlight On Lithium Green

The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Drives

Demand for Lithium

Global Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy

Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Increasing Demand for Lithium-ion as the Battery Technology of

Choice in Utility Grids Spurs Lithium Demand

Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (In US$

Billion) for Years 2022 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Drives the Demand for

Lithium

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020

through 2025



