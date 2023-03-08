New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478488/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Lithium Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.7% over the period 2022-2030. Carbonates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydroxide segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR
The Lithium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 13.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 273 Featured)
- Albemarle Corporation
- Altura Mining Ltd.
- FMC Lithium
- Galaxy Resources Limited
- Lithium Americas Corporation
- Millennial Lithium Corp.
- Nemaska Lithium Inc.
- Neometals Ltd.
- Orocobre Limited
- Pilbara Minerals Ltd.
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competitive Landscape
Lithium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Lithium Market on Energetic Growth Spree with Rampant
Demand
Carbonate & Battery: Thriving Segments Powering Growth of
Lithium Market
Battery Captures Attention as Primary Application Segment
Asia-Pacific Enjoys the Gold Mine Status in Global Lithium Market
Rising Significance of US in the Global Lithium Market
Specter of Environmental Probe & Sweeping Closures in China
Hangs in Air for Lithium Supply
Shortage in Lithium Supply Likely
Not Too Late for Sorry: Players Push Pedal on Lithium Supply to
Cut Reliance on China
North America to Take Lead in Non-Chinese Supply
Emergence of Other Players
Europe: Encouraging Moves despite Speed-Breakers
Cathode Material: Sustainability as Weapon to Compete with China
DLP, DLE- Potential Technologies for Lithium Supply
Worldwide Reserves and Resources of Lithium
Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Country for
2022
Global Distribution of Lithium Reserves
Biggest Lithium Reserves around the World
Identified Lithium Resources in Thousand Tons for Select
Countries (As of 2022)
Breakdown of Lithium Resource (in %) by Region: 2022
Salt Lake Brine Deposits Vs Hard Rock Mineral Deposits
Table 3: Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by
Country for 2021 and 2022E
A Glance at Major Lithium Resource Projects Worldwide
Top Trends to Impact Lithium in the Year 2023
Lithium’s Performance in 2022
Demand and Supply Forecasts of Lithium in 2023
Lithium Prices’ Outlook in 2023
Lithium Prices in US$ / ton from Nov 2017 through Feb 2023
Factors Pushing the Market for Lithium Forward in 2023
Alternative Lithium Sources to Focus On
Grand Supply Plans’ Inadequacy is the Next Biggest Risk for
Lithium
Advancing toward Balance
Technology Trending
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Indispensability of Batteries for Life in the 21st Century
Increases Lithium Demand
Global Market for Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022,
2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
Growing Demand for Lithium Ion Batteries & Why is Lithium at
the Core of the Global Sustainability Efforts?
Why is Lithium a Vital Weapon in the Battle to Reduce Climate
Change?
Rising Demand for EVs Drives Lithium Market
Lithium-ion Battery Technology is at the Heart of EVs
Global EV Sales (In 000 Units) by Region for the Years 2021,
2023, 2025, & 2027
Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year)
for the Period 2020 to 2025
Regional Analysis of Production of EV Batteries
Breakdown of EV Battery Production (in %) by Country: 2022
EV Batteries Recycling, Second-Hand Electric Cars- Potential
Alternative Solutions to Meet Lithium Demand
Fears Over Lithium Supply Shortages Juxtaposed With Robust
Demand Projections Spurs Funding for Lithium Mining, Fueling
Frenzied Expansion of Mining Activities
Breakdown of Lithium Mining (in %) by Country: 2022
Use of New Technologies for Lithium Mining & Processing to
Expand Production Volumes
New Lithium Extraction Technologies & Their Recovery
Effectiveness (In %)
Lithium Mining & Battery Production Gets Funding Boost
Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global Lithium Demand
(In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and
2030
Here?s How Lithium-Ion Impacts the Environment, Throwing the
Spotlight On Lithium Green
The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Drives
Demand for Lithium
Global Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy
Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market
Increasing Demand for Lithium-ion as the Battery Technology of
Choice in Utility Grids Spurs Lithium Demand
Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (In US$
Billion) for Years 2022 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Drives the Demand for
Lithium
Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020
through 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Lithium Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Lithium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbonates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Carbonates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbonates by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydroxide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Hydroxide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Hydroxide by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass & Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Glass & Ceramics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass & Ceramics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lithium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2022 & 2030
Carbonates (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2022 & 2030
Hydroxide (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2022 & 2030
Lithium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Lithium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Lithium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lithium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2022 & 2030
Carbonates (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2022 & 2030
Hydroxide (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2022 & 2030
Lithium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Lithium by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Lithium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Lithium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Lithium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium
by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium
by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates, Hydroxide
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Lithium by Application -
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Glass &
Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates,
Hydroxide and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics,
Consumer Electronics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lithium by
Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Lithium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lithium by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lithium by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lithium by Product - Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lithium by Product -
Carbonates, Hydroxide and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lithium by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carbonates,
Hydroxide and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lithium by Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics,
Consumer Electronics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lithium by
Application - Automotive, Glass & Ceramics, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
