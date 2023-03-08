Konica Minolta Cyber Security Expert to Speak at New York Cyber Security Summit

Ramsey, NJ, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its Security and Compliance Consultant, Mark Barsky, will be a speaker at the New York Cyber Security Summit on March 23, 2023. The company is a first-time exhibitor and has signed on as a Gold Sponsor of the event to showcase its portfolio of Managed IT services, specifically in security.

Barsky is a cybersecurity expert on Konica Minolta's Security and Compliance team, acting as a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) and consultant for a number of community and enterprise banks, FinTechs and Financial Advisors. He joined Konica Minolta's IT Services Division from J.P. Morgan Chase, where he served as Vice President of Tax Operations Oversight, leading enterprise-wide programs and projects focusing on regulatory compliance and operational risk management, process improvement, development of risk metrics and policy revisions.

Barsky will participate in the ‘Data Privacy, Compliance & Identity Protection – Implications for Cyber Security Leaders and Their Enterprises’ panel, happening from 3:25 to 4:10 p.m. ET at Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The panel will look at the latest data privacy policies and implications for business leaders in the future, with a lineup of experts who will lend their insights and offer best practices relating to privacy, compliance and identity protection.

“As laws and policies on data privacy and compliance continue to expand and become increasingly stringent, there is much for business leaders to consider in order to keep consumer data safe,” said Mark Barsky, Security and Compliance Consultant, Konica Minolta. “We are extremely excited to be part of the New York Cyber Security Summit and are looking forward to the opportunity to educate attendees on best practices for enterprise cyber defense.”

The Cyber Security Summit - a Top 5 Rated InfoSec Conference which is now on its eleventh edition of the New York Summit and its flagship event, is a leading provider of premium thought leadership and networking events exclusively for C-Suite and Senior-Level Cyber Executives, IT Security Professionals, and other Business Leaders. Attendees at the New York Cyber Security Summit will have the opportunity to meet the nation’s leading solution providers and discover the latest products and services for enterprise cyber defense. Learn more about the event online.

