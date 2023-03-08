New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrolytic Capacitor Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319449/?utm_source=GNW

The global electrolytic capacitor market grew from $6.86 billion in 2022 to $7.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The electrolytic capacitor market is expected to grow to $9.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The electrolytic capacitors market consists of sales of nonsolid (liquid, or wet), solid manganese dioxide, solid polymer , leaded tantalum capacitors, and surface mount tantalum capacitors .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Electrolytic capacitors refer to a type of capacitor that uses an electrolyte to achieve a larger capacitance than other capacitor types.These capacitors reduce voltage and voltage fluctuations.



It is used in DC power supply circuits due to their large capacitance and small size for reducing the ripple voltage.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electrolyte capacitor market in 2022. The regions covered in this electrolytic capacitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of electrolytic capacitors are aluminium electrolytic capacitors, tantalum electrolytic capacitors, and niobium electrolytic capacitors.Tantalum capacitors are a subtype of electrolytic capacitors and are made of tantalum metal, which acts as an anode, covered by a layer of oxide which acts as the dielectric, and surrounded by a conductive cathode.



It is applied in various applications such as power generation, transmission, distribution, and other applications, that involve consumer electronics, industrial electronics and lighting, computers and telecommunications, energy, automotive and aerospace, and defense.



The rising demand for capacitors is expected to propel the growth of the electrolytic capacitor market going forward.Capacitors refer to electronic components that have 2 terminals and the ability to store energy in the form of an electric charge.



Electrolytic capacitors are used in DC power supply circuits due to their large capacitance, and this will help to reduce voltage and voltage fluctuations.For instance, in February 2022, according to Global Trade magazine, a US-based magazine, global capacitor total imports accounted for $31 billion in 2020.



The largest capacitor importing markets were China and Hong Kong, accounting for imports of $8.8 billion, $5.4 billion, and Germany, $2 billion. Therefore, the rising demand for capacitors is driving the growth of the electrolytic capacitor market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the electrolytic capacitor market.Major companies operating in the electrolytic capacitor market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2020, Exxelia, a France-based company that manufactures different types of capacitors including tantalum capacitors, ceramic capacitors, film capacitors, RF capacitors, and aluminium electrolytic capacitors, launched its innovative aluminium electrolytic capacitor series, named the "Felsic HC" product series. By providing the highest energy density, this capacitor can save up to 30% of space and weight.



In January of 2022, Exxelia, a France-based company that manufactures high-performance sub-systems and passive components, acquired Alcon Electronics for an amount of $100 million.This acquisition will help to strengthen the engineering capabilities of Exxel.



Alcon Electronics is an India-based company that manufactures custom-designed aluminium and film electrolytic capacitors.



