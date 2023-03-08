New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Graft Substitutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478481/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bone Graft Substitutes estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.4% over the period 2022-2030. Allograft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $705.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Bone Graft Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$705.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- AlloSource
- Baxter International Inc.
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- Exactech Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- LifeNet Health Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- NovaBone Products LLC
- NuVasive Inc.
- Orthofix International N V
- RTI Surgical Inc.
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478481/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Bone Grafts - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Developing Markets Hold Lucrative Potential for Bone Graft
Substitutes
Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects
Bone Grafting - An Important Procedure for Healing Fractures
What Drives Physicians’ Choice of Bone Grafts?
Challenges for Different Bone Grafts
Patient Safety Emerges as a Top Priority
Unmet Clinical Needs to Foster R&D Engine
Advanced Allografts Encroach the Use of Autografts in Surgical
Procedures
Rise in Popularity of Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes
Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Impact Growth
Prospects
Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead
DBM: Strong Growth but Tough Competition
Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Allografts Offered by Select
Companies
Bone Graft Substitutes - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AlloSource (USA)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)
Exactech, Inc. (USA)
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (USA)
LifeNet Health, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic plc (Ireland)
NovaBone Products LLC (USA)
NuVasive, Inc. (USA)
Orthofix International N V (Curaçao)
RTI Surgical, Inc. (USA)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Major Factors Affecting Growth
Increasing Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases
Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders
Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries
Rise in Spinal Fusions in Private Healthcare
Foot and Extremity Reconstruction - Promising Market for Bone
Grafts
Spine Fusion - The Largest Application Market for Bone Graft
Substitutes
Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market
Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants
in Select Countries
Increasing Visibility of Orthobiological Products to Spur
Grafting Options
Technological Advancements Drive Bone Grafts Market
A Glance at Few Recent Innovations/Research Efforts in Bone Grafts
Precision Machined Allografts Gain Surgeon Preference
Disease Transmission through Bone Grafts - A Major Safety Concern
Lack of Standards in Bone Graft Substitute Market
Reimbursement Issues Continue to Haunt Bone Grafts Market
Regional Regulations & Religious Beliefs Hamper Bone Graft
Substitutes Market
Synthetic Bone Grafts - Solution for Halal Bone Graft Implantation
Bone Glue - A Potential Threat to the Bone Graft Market
Alliances with Organ Procurement Organizations: A Shot in the Arm
Limited Availability of Donor Tissues
Competition Intensifies from Alternative Tissue Repair Therapies
Substitute Technologies Threaten to Replace Spinal Fusions
Bone Grafts Termed as Tissues Suffer From Inconsistent Patient
Outcomes
New Ways of Fixing Broken Bones
BoneCure Sleeve - Heading Towards the Human Market
Bioactive Glass - Suitable for Weight Bearing Portion
Review of Demographic Drivers
Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver
Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth
Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important
Opportunity Indicators
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Allograft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Allograft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Allograft by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Fusion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Spinal Fusion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Spinal Fusion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Dental by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Dental by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Joint Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Joint Reconstruction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Joint Reconstruction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Craniomaxillofacial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Craniomaxillofacial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Craniomaxillofacial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot &
Ankle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Foot & Ankle by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Foot & Ankle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Bone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Long Bone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Long Bone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot &
Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long
Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental,
Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and
Long Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot &
Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long
Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot &
Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long
Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental,
Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and
Long Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental,
Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and
Long Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Allograft and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental,
Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and
Long Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot &
Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long
Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot &
Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long
Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot &
Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long
Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allograft
and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bone Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental,
Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and
Long Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Bone Graft Substitutes by
Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Substitutes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and
Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Allograft and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bone Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal
Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction,
Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot &
Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bone Graft Substitutes by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bone Graft Substitutes by Material - Allograft and
Synthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Material - Allograft and Synthetic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Allograft and Synthetic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bone Graft Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion,
Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial
and Long Bone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Application - Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot &
Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bone Graft
Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spinal Fusion, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint
Reconstruction, Craniomaxillofacial and Long Bone for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Bone Graft Substitutes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478481/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Graft Substitutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478481/?utm_source=GNW