Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bone Graft Substitutes estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.4% over the period 2022-2030. Allograft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $705.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



The Bone Graft Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$705.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- AlloSource

- Baxter International Inc.

- DePuy Synthes Companies

- Exactech Inc.

- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

- LifeNet Health Inc.

- Medtronic plc

- NovaBone Products LLC

- NuVasive Inc.

- Orthofix International N V

- RTI Surgical Inc.

- Smith & Nephew Plc

- Stryker Corporation

- Wright Medical Group N.V.

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bone Grafts - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Developing Markets Hold Lucrative Potential for Bone Graft

Substitutes

Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects

Bone Grafting - An Important Procedure for Healing Fractures

What Drives Physicians’ Choice of Bone Grafts?

Challenges for Different Bone Grafts

Patient Safety Emerges as a Top Priority

Unmet Clinical Needs to Foster R&D Engine

Advanced Allografts Encroach the Use of Autografts in Surgical

Procedures

Rise in Popularity of Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Impact Growth

Prospects

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead

DBM: Strong Growth but Tough Competition

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Allografts Offered by Select

Companies

Bone Graft Substitutes - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AlloSource (USA)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)

Exactech, Inc. (USA)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (USA)

LifeNet Health, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

NovaBone Products LLC (USA)

NuVasive, Inc. (USA)

Orthofix International N V (Curaçao)

RTI Surgical, Inc. (USA)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Major Factors Affecting Growth

Increasing Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders

Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Rise in Spinal Fusions in Private Healthcare

Foot and Extremity Reconstruction - Promising Market for Bone

Grafts

Spine Fusion - The Largest Application Market for Bone Graft

Substitutes

Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market

Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants

in Select Countries

Increasing Visibility of Orthobiological Products to Spur

Grafting Options

Technological Advancements Drive Bone Grafts Market

A Glance at Few Recent Innovations/Research Efforts in Bone Grafts

Precision Machined Allografts Gain Surgeon Preference

Disease Transmission through Bone Grafts - A Major Safety Concern

Lack of Standards in Bone Graft Substitute Market

Reimbursement Issues Continue to Haunt Bone Grafts Market

Regional Regulations & Religious Beliefs Hamper Bone Graft

Substitutes Market

Synthetic Bone Grafts - Solution for Halal Bone Graft Implantation

Bone Glue - A Potential Threat to the Bone Graft Market

Alliances with Organ Procurement Organizations: A Shot in the Arm

Limited Availability of Donor Tissues

Competition Intensifies from Alternative Tissue Repair Therapies

Substitute Technologies Threaten to Replace Spinal Fusions

Bone Grafts Termed as Tissues Suffer From Inconsistent Patient

Outcomes

New Ways of Fixing Broken Bones

BoneCure Sleeve - Heading Towards the Human Market

Bioactive Glass - Suitable for Weight Bearing Portion

Review of Demographic Drivers

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important

Opportunity Indicators



